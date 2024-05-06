Global Time Tracking
Update your time from anywhere.
Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.
Gantt Charts
Track your team's time effortlessly with the best time tracking software for Project Coordinators. ClickUp's seamless integration allows you to accurately monitor project hours and improve productivity. Streamline your workflow and stay on top of deadlines with our user-friendly time tracking features.
Global Time Tracking
Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.
Features
Add notes to your time entries to reference exactly what you spent time on.
Time tracking software can help project coordinators by providing accurate data on how time is spent on tasks, allowing for better project planning, resource allocation, and identifying areas for efficiency improvement.
Key features to look for in a time tracking software for project coordination include task and project tracking, timesheet management, reporting and analytics, integration capabilities, and mobile access for on-the-go tracking and updates.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with various project management tools, allowing for seamless data transfer, improved collaboration, and enhanced productivity across different platforms.