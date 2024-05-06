Time Reporting
View detailed reporting on your time.
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports. Group time entries together, see estimates, and segment billable and non-billable entries.
Gantt Charts
Multiple Devices
Record time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser with ClickUp's free Chrome extension. Easily link time tracked to any task you're working on in ClickUp.
Time tracking software helps office managers improve productivity and efficiency by providing insights into how time is spent on tasks, identifying bottlenecks, optimizing resource allocation, and enabling data-driven decision-making for better workflow management.
Key features of time tracking software for office managers include tracking employee hours, managing projects and tasks, generating timesheets, analyzing productivity trends, and facilitating payroll processing. Benefits include improved efficiency, accurate billing, better resource allocation, and enhanced productivity monitoring for informed decision-making.
Yes, time tracking software can integrate with a variety of project management tools commonly used by office managers, streamlining workflow efficiency, enhancing task coordination, and providing comprehensive insights into project progress and resource allocation.