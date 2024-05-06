Time Tracked
Never lose track of time again.
Understand how much time groups of tasks take for each person on your team with cumulate time tracking. Add time tracked outside of ClickUp with integrations for Toggl, Harvest, Everhour, and more.
Global Time Tracking
Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.
Time tracking software can help local government departments improve efficiency and productivity by accurately tracking employee work hours, optimizing resource allocation, identifying bottlenecks, streamlining processes, and facilitating data-driven decision-making.
When choosing a time tracking software for local government use, look for features such as robust security measures, compliance with regulations, support for multiple projects and tasks, integration with payroll systems, customizable reporting, and user-friendly interface for easy adoption by employees.
Yes, there are time tracking software options available that integrate with payroll systems commonly used by local government agencies, helping streamline payroll processes and ensure accurate compensation based on tracked time data.