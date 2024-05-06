Features
Organize tracked time, add notes, and more.
Add notes to your time entries to reference exactly what you spent time on.
Gantt Charts
Track your time efficiently and effortlessly with the best time tracking software for individuals, seamlessly integrated with ClickUp. Increase productivity, stay organized, and gain valuable insights into your work habits. Try it now and take control of your time like never before.
Global Time Tracking
Start and stop time from any device and jump in-between tasks with our global timer. Add time retroactively or create entries by date range with manual time tracking.
To effectively track your time using time tracking software, you can utilize features like task categorization, timers, manual time entries, reports, and integrations with other tools to monitor and analyze how you allocate your time throughout the day.
Time tracking software helps individuals improve productivity, manage time effectively, track billable hours for accurate invoicing, analyze time usage patterns, and enhance time management skills.
Time tracking software can help you improve productivity and time management skills by providing insights into how you spend your time, identifying areas for improvement, and enabling better prioritization of tasks.