Time Tracking Software for Dummies

Features
Organize tracked time, add notes, and more.
Add notes to your time entries to reference exactly what you spent time on.
Gantt Charts
Track, manage, and optimize your time like a pro with ClickUp's top-notch time tracking software. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to accurate time monitoring, task organization, and productivity insights. With ClickUp, even beginners can easily track time and stay on top of their tasks effortlessly.
Time Tracked
Understand how much time groups of tasks take for each person on your team with cumulate time tracking. Add time tracked outside of ClickUp with integrations for Toggl, Harvest, Everhour, and more.
Time tracking software allows you to accurately monitor and record the time you spend on tasks and projects, providing insights into how you allocate your time throughout the day for improved productivity and time management.
Time tracking software helps businesses improve productivity, monitor project progress, streamline payroll processes, and gain insights into time allocation for better resource management and project planning.
Yes, time tracking software can help you improve productivity and efficiency by providing insights into how you spend your time, identifying areas for optimization, and encouraging better time management habits.