Integrations
Sync your time into ClickUp.
Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.
Gantt Charts
Track every billable minute effortlessly with ClickUp's time tracking software designed specifically for Attorneys. Streamline your workflow, increase productivity, and never miss a billable hour again. Try ClickUp today and take control of your time like never before.
Integrations
Connect your favorite time tracking app to ClickUp to sync time tracked directly within ClickUp. Integrate your time tracking with Toggl, Harvest, and many more of today's most popular time tracking apps.
Time Reporting
See your time entries and filter them in any number of ways to build customized reports. Group time entries together, see estimates, and segment billable and non-billable entries.
Time tracking software helps attorneys by accurately recording billable hours, monitoring time spent on tasks, identifying productivity trends, and streamlining invoicing processes, leading to better time management, improved efficiency, and increased profitability.
Key features to look for in a time tracking software for attorneys include robust billing capabilities, client/matter tracking, task categorization, expense tracking, reporting for billable hours, and integration with legal practice management software.
Yes, time tracking software can help attorneys accurately track billable hours, improve time management, and streamline the process of generating invoices for clients, ensuring transparency and efficiency in billing practices.