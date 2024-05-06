Task Management Software for Freelancers

Custom Fields
Capture every detail for any project.
Create Custom Fields to ensure no detail is omitted. Add web links, design files, cost calculations, and more to keep you and your team on track.
Gantt Charts
Task Types
Identify tasks for bugs, sprints, people, and more with Item Types. Group tasks by category to build a database for different Task Types.
Task management software can help freelancers stay organized and manage their workload by providing a centralized platform to create, prioritize, and track tasks, set deadlines, allocate time efficiently, collaborate with clients or team members, and visualize progress through calendars or Kanban boards.
Yes, task management software often includes a time tracking feature that allows users to monitor and record the time spent on individual tasks for better productivity and project management.
Yes, task management software can help you collaborate with clients and track project progress in real-time by allowing for seamless communication, sharing of updates, assigning tasks, setting deadlines, and monitoring project status effortlessly.