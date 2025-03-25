Agenda
6:30-7:15 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.
7:15 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
9:45 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: In the heart of Paris, this historic dining institution exudes timeless elegance, where gilded salons and Art Deco charm set the stage for exquisite French cuisine. A favourite of literary greats, its refined flavours and storied ambiance make every meal a chapter worth savouring.
Menu notes: For any dietary requirements, please let us know as soon as possible.