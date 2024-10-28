5 December, 6 pm CET

ClickUp: Secret Supper Paris

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper to France. On 5 December, a select number of guests will join us in Paris for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour.

7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a four-course meal.

  • Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.

9:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret location exudes a mythical vibe steeped in rich history where the greatest writers and intellectuals have gathered (Rousseau, Diderot, Verlaine...) in a timeless decor.

Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

Secret Supper
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Perspectives and demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimising operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

