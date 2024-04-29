Agenda
4:15pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
4:45pm: Begin with an group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
7pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue features an exciting private room in NoMad that embraces local farming combined with beautiful benefits of botanicals. The location and chef will be revealed to confirmed guests.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.