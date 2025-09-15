October 14, 5-8 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Montreal

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper back to Canada. On Tuesday, October 14, a select number of guests will join us in Montreal for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


5:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

5:30 pm: Welcome intros

6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted five-course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.

7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: The restaurant blends Parisian brasserie charm with Montreal flair, serving French classics made with local ingredients. Enjoy signature dishes like steak frites, tartares, and seafood platters in a warm, welcoming setting known for exceptional hospitality. Whether you’re joining us for a relaxed lunch or a private event, you’ll experience refined dining with a unique Montreal twist.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

ClickUp

What to expect


  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demos from ClickUp, focused on optimizing operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

