October 14, 5-8 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper back to Canada. On Tuesday, October 14, a select number of guests will join us in Montreal for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
5:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
5:30 pm: Welcome intros
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted five-course meal.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: The restaurant blends Parisian brasserie charm with Montreal flair, serving French classics made with local ingredients. Enjoy signature dishes like steak frites, tartares, and seafood platters in a warm, welcoming setting known for exceptional hospitality. Whether you’re joining us for a relaxed lunch or a private event, you’ll experience refined dining with a unique Montreal twist.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.