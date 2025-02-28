Agenda
6:30-7:15 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.
7:15 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:45 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: In the heart of Milan, our secret venue offers artfully plated Italian flavours in an elegant, intimate setting—where every bite is an indulgence.
Menu notes: For any dietary requirements, please let us know as soon as possible.