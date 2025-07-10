Agenda
5:00 - 6:00 pm: Welcome and light drinks.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Experience elevated private dining in the stunning the Presidential Suite on the 26th in Mexico City, where sweeping views of the city set the stage for an unforgettable event. Enjoy a custom-designed menu curated by the Executive Chef, tailored to your preferences and inspired by local flavors, this exclusive setting combines luxury, flavor, and personalized service.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.