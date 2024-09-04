Agenda
6:00-6:45 pm: Welcome drinks reception.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a Basque dining experience.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
9:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue offers a rustic yet refined ambiance, reflecting traditional Basque culture with warm wooden interiors and a focus on authentic, high-quality pintxos and grilled meats, creating a cozy and convivial dining experience.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.