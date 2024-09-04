3 October, 6 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Madrid

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our Secret Supper series. On 3 October, a select number of guests will join us in Madrid for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:00-6:45 pm: Welcome drinks reception.

7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a Basque dining experience.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

9:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret venue offers a rustic yet refined ambiance, reflecting traditional Basque culture with warm wooden interiors and a focus on authentic, high-quality pintxos and grilled meats, creating a cozy and convivial dining experience.

Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.

Screenshot 2024-08-15 at 12.08.36
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimising operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

