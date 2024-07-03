Agenda
6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue will be revealed to confirmed guests. It has a chic, classic atmosphere and features an innovative dining experience.
Menu notes: Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten Free options available menus; for additional dietary requirements please let us know in advance.