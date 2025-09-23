22 October, 5:30-7:30 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper to the city where hitting the jackpot is one spin away. On October 22, a select number of guests will join us in Las Vegas for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Join us for an unforgettable evening at one of the finest steakhouses on the Strip in Las Vegas, where bold flavors and the finest cuts of beef take center stage. From perfectly grilled steaks to farm-fresh sides, every dish is a celebration of craftsmanship and indulgence.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.