15 July, 6 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Johannesburg

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our global Secret Supper series. On 15 July, a select number of guests will join us in Johannesburg for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome, Drinks Reception and Canapés.

7:00 pm:Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

9:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Perched above the city skyline, this opulent penthouse offers an unforgettable setting for an intimate dinner. With sweeping views, rich marble finishes, and private terraces that catch the golden hour just right, it turns any evening into a masterpiece of luxury and exclusivity.

Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.

What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimising operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

