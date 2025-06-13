Agenda
6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome, Drinks Reception and Canapés.
7:00 pm:Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
9:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Perched above the city skyline, this opulent penthouse offers an unforgettable setting for an intimate dinner. With sweeping views, rich marble finishes, and private terraces that catch the golden hour just right, it turns any evening into a masterpiece of luxury and exclusivity.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.