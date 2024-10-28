Agenda
6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a four-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
9:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is a dazzling oasis of elegance in the heart of Jakarta's central business district. Where luxury meets impeccable service, you'll bask in opulence and savor unforgettable experiences at every turn.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.