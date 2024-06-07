Agenda
5:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
5:30 pm: Begin with an group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue will be revealed to confirmed guests. It has a chic atmosphere and features innovative Mediterranean cuisine.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.