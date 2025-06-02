Agenda
6:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: An opulent retreat in the heart of Bengaluru, where timeless elegance meets contemporary luxury and luxurious cuisine, with every detail whispering indulgence.
Menu notes: For any dietary requirements, please let us know as soon as possible.