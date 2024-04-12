September 4, 5:30 to 8:30 pm

ClickUp: Secret Supper Chicago

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening and a return to one of our favorite stops on our nationwide secret supper series. On September 4, a select number of guests will join us in the Fulton Market District of Chicago for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

The Deets

Agenda


5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour with passed appetizers.

6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a four-course meal.

  • Dinner & Insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch ClickUp Solutions Architects perform a dueling demo.

7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and plenty of complimentary, premium ClickUp swag.

Event info

Location: Our secret location is rooted in the Greek ethos of wellness and features fresh, holistic fare.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

Secret Supper
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive 4-course dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Perspectives and demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimizing operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

