Uncover the truth about team productivity


It’s time to shift from outdated myths to actionable insights that drive true team collaboration and success.

The 3 myths of team productivity

Better collaboration requires more meetings


Despite popular belief, adding meetings doesn’t always increase collaboration. In fact, it often wastes time and resources.

Praise publicly and criticize privately


Praising publicly and criticizing privately isn’t the only path to effective communication. Avoiding conflict can lead to missed innovations and unnoticed risks.

Building culture requires in-person presence


Building culture and connection isn’t just about being in the same room. It’s about fostering genuine bonds through safe and purposeful interactions.

How to shift from myths to actionable change


We've been over indexing on the ability of leadership to drive success and under indexing on the power of teamship.

1. Elevate Collaboration


Broader, bolder co-creation doesn’t depend on more meetings but on smarter, asynchronous collaboration.

By reducing the dependency on meetings, teams can open up space for more thoughtful input and decision-making.

Adopt a culture of asynchronous updates, where ideas and feedback can be shared at any time, not just during meetings.

Enable async updates


Use shared documents and visual boards to gather and organize input at any time, facilitating broader collaboration without constant meetings.

Promote real-time brainstorming


Integrate chat tools within your workflows to allow spontaneous exchanges, reducing the need for ad-hoc meetings while keeping communication connected to work progress.

2. Foster a Culture of Candor, Not Conflict


Open, honest communication is the key to innovation, but it often gets lost due to fear of conflict.

Shifting to a culture of candor ensures that feedback is shared constructively and regularly, fostering a stronger, more transparent team environment.

Establish regular “Candor Breaks” and encourage feedback as a routine part of team discussions to create a psychologically safe environment.

Create structured feedback loops

Use comment features within tasks and documents to create open feedback channels that encourage constructive input without confrontation.

Hold regular ‘candor breaks’


Set up dedicated communication spaces that allow team members to share insights and ideas freely, ensuring transparency and psychological safety.

3. Build Purposeful Connections, Virtually


Strong team bonds are created through consistent, meaningful interactions, not just physical presence.

Intentional personal check-ins and shared virtual experiences foster trust and engagement, even across distances.

Implement personal-professional check-ins and virtual team-building exercises to maintain connection and team spirit.

Implement personal-professional check-ins


Use communication channels tied directly to ongoing projects to ensure personal updates are part of the workflow. Establish recurring reminders to maintain consistency.

Organize virtual team-building sessions


Use collaborative tools that combine real-time interactions with goal tracking, enabling teams to bond over shared progress and achievements.

How ClickUp Can Help


Work today is broken.

Teams often struggle with excessive meetings, conflict avoidance, and weak remote connections.

Our projects, knowledge, and communication are scattered across disconnected tools, slowing collaboration and draining productivity.

ClickUp fixes this by combining project management, knowledge management, and chat into one connected platform.

Connected Everything

With features that support asynchronous updates, open feedback loops, and seamless virtual check-ins, ClickUp helps teams move beyond the myths of productivity to achieve real, lasting results—all powered by AI that makes work faster and smarter.

Your team’s productivity myths are holding you back, but real solutions are within reach.

