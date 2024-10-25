1. Elevate Collaboration
Broader, bolder co-creation doesn’t depend on more meetings but on smarter, asynchronous collaboration.
By reducing the dependency on meetings, teams can open up space for more thoughtful input and decision-making.
Adopt a culture of asynchronous updates, where ideas and feedback can be shared at any time, not just during meetings.
Enable async updates
Use shared documents and visual boards to gather and organize input at any time, facilitating broader collaboration without constant meetings.
Promote real-time brainstorming
Integrate chat tools within your workflows to allow spontaneous exchanges, reducing the need for ad-hoc meetings while keeping communication connected to work progress.