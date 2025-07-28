Virtual event

Content Production in the Age of AI

August 14, 2025 | Virtual Event

Struggling with content chaos?

Fragmented tools, manual processes, and lost context bottleneck your campaigns and drain resources.

Join us as we show you how to centralize, automate, and accelerate your content production with AI—freeing your team to focus on strategic impact instead of busywork.

Event details

What you'll learn

Centralize your content lifecycle and accelerate production with AI-powered workflows, including:

  • How to unify your content operations in one place
  • Ways to automate routine creation, updates, handoffs and more
  • Real demos of AI and Agents that power your entire production cycle
Project Execution Event Hero - Edited-1

The content process is broken

In the Age of AI, pressure to produce content is relentless. From blogs and emails to multi-channel campaigns—the demand for content is growing. But for most teams, the process hasn’t evolved to keep up.

Content production is chaotic

The old way vs the new way

Winning teams are shifting to AI-powered content production

Content management

  • Disconnected tools & silos
  • Manual updates & unclear handoffs
  • Limited visibility into status & capacity
  • Slow, inefficient review cycles
  • Missed deadlines, duplicate effort, and lost content ROI

AI-powered content production

  • Unified content operations in one workspace
  • Automated workflows that eliminate busywork
  • Full visibility into content pipelines and progress
  • Streamlined reviews and handoffs that save time
  • AI-powered production, less stress, and more measurable impact

Register to get exclusive resources

Everything your team needs for content production success in the age of AI.

Live q and a

Live demos with Q&A

See real examples how to use AI and Agents to automate content production workflows, from planning to creation and beyond.

Webinar recording

Webinar recording

Receive the full event recording to revisit and share with your team.

Content Production Playbook 600x400

The Content Production Playbook

Get full access to the guide on how to shift from the manual grind of content creation to swift content production with AI.

happy people 400x600

Free expert consultation

Registrants can schedule a free, zero-pressure expert consultation and audit of your current team processes and how ClickUp can help.

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

kyle content production headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing

arianna content production headshot

Arianna Young

Head of Integrated Marketing

greg content production headshot

Greg Swan

Senior Content Manager

From content chaos to AI-powered precision. You ready?

Don’t miss out—spots are limited. Register now to secure your seat and unlock exclusive resources!

FAQs

Frequently asked questions

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime