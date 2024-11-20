Why attend?
Discover how ClickUp can help streamline your tech stack, boost productivity, and cut costs. It’s the perfect opportunity for networking with industry peers and our ClickUp team while enjoying light bites and drinks.
What to expect:
- Live demos with our experts
- Join an executive-led roundtable for practical, actionable tips to ensure a seamless migration to ClickUp.
- 1:1 interactive demos: Sign up upon arrival for a personalized experience! Attendees can join any 15-minute deep-dive session, focusing on specific use cases and workflows tailored to your unique needs.
- Inspiring customer stories that showcase the real impact of ClickUp
- Raffle with some holiday-inspired ClickUp swag!