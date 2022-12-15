EMEA Webinar
Feedback and review cycles are absolutely critical for agencies and their client work. However not all feedback is created equal (or helpful) from clients–especially when it leads to missed deadlines, loss of profitability on projects, or frustrated or even lost clients.
In this session, an agency CEO and managing editor get into the details of how to determine the rules of engagement for client feedback and how to adapt if rules are broken.
Join this webinar to learn:
How to set rules of engagement from the start
How to manage rules of engagement with process
Key pitfalls to plan for