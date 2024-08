ClickUp is always adding new features, and we know it can be tough to stay updated. That's why we're excited to introduce our Quick Flicks webinar series. We'll cover the newest features from the past 60 days.

Don't miss our next exclusive webinar! In just 45 minutes, a ClickUp efficiency expert will show you how to make the most of the latest updates. You'll also get to join an interactive Q&A and see a live demo of our latest features.