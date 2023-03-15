Agency Resource Management Built for People & Profitability

On-Demand Webinar
For agencies, resource management is people management. Successful agencies create systems where employees spend their time on the right things and can work efficiently without burning out.
But how do you do this and remain profitable all while keeping your people happy?
Watch this webinar to learn how agencies can manage their resources with streamlined workflows and create systems that turn processes into data that make resource management, well, more manageable.
Speakers
Ben Labay, Managing Director, Speero
Amir Kazemi, Director, Product Marketing, ClickUp
Duration
1 hour