March 12

Webinar: ClickUp Partner Network Virtual Kickoff!

The ClickUp Partner Network Virtual Kickoff is your chance to connect with Join ClickUp leaders to discover strategic updates and explore exciting product innovations. Be part of a live event filled with insights, networking, and interactive discussions! 🚀

Why you should attend:

Stay ahead with the latest updates and strategies for partners, meet key ClickUp leaders, and network with the community. Get an exclusive look at the product roadmap and participate in a live Q&A session to get your questions answered.

What’s in Store?

  • A keynote from Curtis Posner, Head of Partner Development & Strategic Alliances
  • Meet our new ACE Team Leader, Behezad Mehta and hear about his partner philosophy
  • Introduction to the CAMS Team: Morgan Harris, Mads Nielson, Nathalie True
  • Product RoundUp with Jen Roth, Senior Product Enablement Manager, covering the latest updates & enhancements
  • Live Product Roadmap + QA with Angela Bunner, ClickUp Field CTO, where you’ll get insights into what’s coming next and have your questions answered
Meet your expert speakers:

Plus, an exclusive Partner Spotlight that you won't want to miss!

Curtis Posner - Head of Partner Development & Strategic Alliances

Behezad Mehta - ACE Team Leader

Behezad Mehta - ACE Team Leader

Ryan Precious - GVP Sales, Americas & APAC

Angela Bunner - ClickUp Field CTO

Jen Roth - PLGTM Product Enablement Manager

Jen Roth - Senior Product Enablement Manager

Take advantage of this unique chance to elevate your partnership and boost your success.

Join us on March 12th, and let’s take your partnership to the next level!

