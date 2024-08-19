The ClickUp Partner Network Virtual Kickoff is your chance to connect with Join ClickUp leaders to discover strategic updates and explore exciting product innovations. Be part of a live event filled with insights, networking, and interactive discussions! 🚀

Why you should attend:

Stay ahead with the latest updates and strategies for partners, meet key ClickUp leaders, and network with the community. Get an exclusive look at the product roadmap and participate in a live Q&A session to get your questions answered.