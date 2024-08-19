March 12
The ClickUp Partner Network Virtual Kickoff is your chance to connect with Join ClickUp leaders to discover strategic updates and explore exciting product innovations. Be part of a live event filled with insights, networking, and interactive discussions! 🚀
Stay ahead with the latest updates and strategies for partners, meet key ClickUp leaders, and network with the community. Get an exclusive look at the product roadmap and participate in a live Q&A session to get your questions answered.
Plus, an exclusive Partner Spotlight that you won't want to miss!
Curtis Posner - Head of Partner Development & Strategic Alliances
Behezad Mehta - ACE Team Leader
Angela Bunner - ClickUp Field CTO
Jen Roth - Senior Product Enablement Manager
Take advantage of this unique chance to elevate your partnership and boost your success.
Join us on March 12th, and let’s take your partnership to the next level!