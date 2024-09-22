Customer Story

VMware increases efficiency by 8x with ClickUp

5+ tools consolidated

in one central platform for more cohesive collaboration.

8x faster project setup

through form intakes, automations, and strategic workflow design.

95% time savings

building QBR assets with Dashboards, decreasing research time.

Company Overview
VMware by Broadcom helps global enterprises embrace private and hybrid cloud environments with greater choice and flexibility.

Story Snapshot
VMware, the leading provider of multi-cloud services for enterprises, is on a mission to create One VMware – an effort that would help standardize the organization globally, so teams everywhere can move faster, and operate more efficiently on a central platform. They partnered with ClickUp to bring the vision to life.

  • Industry: Software
  • Employees: 10,000+
  • Use Case: Project Management
The Challenge

Disconnected systems led to workflow delays


VMware, a global leader in multi-cloud services, faced significant operational inefficiencies due to scattered project requests and disconnected workflows. Teams used a variety of tools, including email, Smartsheet, Slack, and meetings, resulting in messy handoffs and delays. Leadership also struggled with limited visibility across teams, creating friction in reporting and decision-making processes. This lack of standardization and transparency across the organization slowed down their ability to execute projects efficiently.

Fragmented approaches hinders streamlined operations and driving faster global execution. VMware recognized the need for a change.

“Our previous tools were limited. Plenty of teams were looking for something that could meet our individual needs. ClickUp was that.”

The Solution

Centralized workflows and smarter decision-making with ClickUp


To address these challenges, VMware partnered with ClickUp to standardize workflows and centralize all project management tasks into a single platform. The implementation of ClickUp allowed for:

  • Faster project execution through automated workflows, eliminating manual tasks and focusing teams on high-value work.
  • Enhanced data-driven decision-making by providing leadership with clear visibility into project status and KPIs through customizable dashboards.
  • Standardization across the organization with reusable templates, improving both project intake and prioritization by 8x.
  • Establishment of a “single source of truth” for all project data, increasing transparency and making tracking and reporting seamless across teams.

"We wanted a single intake platform, and we found that with ClickUp. We partnered to make everything work. We developed global standardizations which made tracking & decision-making really quick and transparent," Teresa said.

The Impact

Increased efficiency and improved collaboration

By consolidating over five tools into one platform, VMware improved efficiency by 8x, reducing the time spent on project setup and reporting. Teams were able to collaborate more effectively, and leadership could make quicker, more informed decisions based on real-time data. Additionally, the time required to build QBR assets was reduced by 95%, thanks to the seamless integration of workflows within ClickUp. This transformation allowed VMware to move closer to their vision of creating "One VMware," where global teams can operate with greater speed, clarity, and coordination.

“ClickUp has enabled us to achieve more with fewer resources. It's saved us countless hours, giving us the freedom to focus on more strategic initiatives.”

