VMware, a global leader in multi-cloud services, faced significant operational inefficiencies due to scattered project requests and disconnected workflows. Teams used a variety of tools, including email, Smartsheet, Slack, and meetings, resulting in messy handoffs and delays. Leadership also struggled with limited visibility across teams, creating friction in reporting and decision-making processes. This lack of standardization and transparency across the organization slowed down their ability to execute projects efficiently.

Fragmented approaches hinders streamlined operations and driving faster global execution. VMware recognized the need for a change.