As a fast-paced organization in the software industry, they focus on developing cutting-edge applications for knowledge workers. A core competitive advantage is how quickly they ship new features.

To maintain the velocity needed to stay ahead, their global teams require extremely tight collaboration and async work. They relied on Slack for this, but ran into a major problem: conversations were disconnected from actual work.

Teammates would share updates in Slack linking projects or docs, decisions would happen in threads, and someone would have to manually transfer information to other systems.

This disconnected workflow slowed the team down and led to a lot of context loss. To make things worse, the added noise from Slack caused even more delay and distraction.

This was a tipping point for the team. They knew there had to be a better way to work, so they decided to switch to ClickUp Chat.

The vision was clear: unify communication and work into a single platform, eliminate inefficiencies, and create a streamlined experience for all teams—an effort that would require strategic planning, cross-departmental collaboration, and iterative improvements.