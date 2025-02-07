Customer Story

How a 1000 person org ditched Slack for ClickUp Chat

clickuphero

70% increase in time saved

by integrating conversations and tasks in ClickUp Chat.

80% adoption in less than 3 months

through strategic migration plans and executive communications.

Roughly $12,500 saved in yearly SaaS spend

through cancelling Slack licenses and switching to ClickUp Chat.

Company Overview
A hyper-growth SaaS company focused on redefining the way they work. This company chose ClickUp, and haven't looked back since.

Story Snapshot
With massive growth putting a strain on this company's communication processes, they knew they needed a change. The People Team's Chief of Staff and Head of IT implemented ClickUp Chat to converge project management, comms, and engineering all into one platform. Since implementing, the team has seen company-wide adoption, time savings, and cost savings.

  • Industry: SaaS
  • Employees: 1000+
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
clickuplayout

The Challenge

Why Slack was slacking for this company

As a fast-paced organization in the software industry, they focus on developing cutting-edge applications for knowledge workers. A core competitive advantage is how quickly they ship new features.

To maintain the velocity needed to stay ahead, their global teams require extremely tight collaboration and async work. They relied on Slack for this, but ran into a major problem: conversations were disconnected from actual work.

Teammates would share updates in Slack linking projects or docs, decisions would happen in threads, and someone would have to manually transfer information to other systems.

This disconnected workflow slowed the team down and led to a lot of context loss. To make things worse, the added noise from Slack caused even more delay and distraction.

This was a tipping point for the team. They knew there had to be a better way to work, so they decided to switch to ClickUp Chat.

The vision was clear: unify communication and work into a single platform, eliminate inefficiencies, and create a streamlined experience for all teams—an effort that would require strategic planning, cross-departmental collaboration, and iterative improvements.

anonymousheadofit

Head of ITHead of IT @ Anonymous

"We're moving to ClickUp Chat because we see the vision. Success is about making sure the rest of the org sees value right away."

The Solution

How the team saw successful buy-in so quickly

The People Team's Chief of Staff, was the main force behind the change, working with IT and department heads to lead the migration.

She mentioned early on, "The very first thing we needed to do was determine the order of operations. We had to be really strategic about which channels we moved over and how soon we sunset the Slack equivalents."

Create a solid action plan

The team knew that a well organized, phased plan would be critical for keeping daily workflows running smoothly. They prioritized large, high-impact channels first, and made sure there was full feature parity with certain automations, like activating a Salesforce deal-win chat-bot, before migrating everyone.

Working together across departments was crucial. The Chief of Staff teamed up with department leaders to pick champions for each functional area, making sure everyone's unique workflows and needs were covered.

Communicate early and often

Regular updates to the whole company helped with buy-in and adoption. The People and IT leaders joined weekly All-Hands meetings to keep everyone in the loop, explain what was happening and when, and let folks know who to contact with questions.

These regular check-ins and quick responses to concerns helped ease early worries and made sure employees felt supported throughout the process.

The Chief of Staff shares that, "Our usage and retention stats are top-notch, and this wouldn’t have been possible without our champions and iterative feedback process."

Email - AI Task Creation

The Impact

ClickUp Chat opens the door to a new era


ClickUp Chat transformed how teams communicate by connecting conversations directly to tasks and projects. With features like AI-summaries, Catch Me Up, and the ability to create a task from chats, the team was able to operate at a higher velocity than before.

"Since we've connected communication with work execution into one platform, our employees have become about 70% more productive and less distracted than when we were using Slack," said the Chief of Staff. "We also reduced our tech spend by roughly $12,000 per year."

By the end of the migration, the organization had fundamentally changed how it worked. Teams felt more aligned, projects moved faster, and everyone saw the benefits of having conversations where the work actually happens.

“We were able to get 80% adoption in less than three months of this migration effort,” she adds.

ClickUp Chat didn’t just replace Slack—it opened the door to a new era of productivity and collaboration. It triggered a mindset shift, challenging everyone to think bigger, and see the vision of one connected workspace for the whole company. And for this organization, there’s no looking back.

chief of staff

Chief of StaffChief of Staff @ Anonymous

“Once the team was bought in, from leadership down, it’s night and day what you’re able to accomplish in ClickUp Chat.”

Curious to explore more?

Happy people consultation

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.

Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 2M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.

Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime