21 bezplatných šablon tabulek pro zvýšení efektivity

Feeling overwhelmed by long, cluttered documents? Tables are a great way to organize data into a clear, structured format. They can help you compare products, track projects, handle financial reports, manage inventory, or analyze survey results.

But, creating a new table from scratch for each task can be time-consuming. On the other hand, a pre-designed table makes it easy to save effort and time, helping you focus on important tasks.

That’s where table templates come in!

In this blog post, we’ve rounded up 21 of the top free table templates that are fully customizable and designed to make your life easier. Ready to reduce manual effort and become more organized? Let’s get started!

What Are Table Templates?

Table Templates are structured layouts of rows and columns used to record and present information in an organized manner, such as customer details, financial transactions, to-dos, budgets, and more.

Here are the key elements of table templates: Header row: Each column in the top row of a table template has labels to provide context for the data provided below. The labels depend on the purpose of the template. For instance, if the template is for project tracking, the labels would be ‘Task Name,’ ‘Assigned to,’ ‘Start Date,’ ‘Due Date,’ etc.

Rows and columns: Here, you’ll organize your data in cells

Formatting: Table templates have pre-formatting options, such as font size, font style, text alignment, borders, and header formatting

Sorting and filtering options: You can use advanced sorting and filtering options so to search relevant data easily

Formulas: Many table templates have in-built formulas to calculate data, such as the total price or the average value of a product

What Makes a Good Table Template?

A good table template organizes data and makes it easier to read. Here are the key features that make a good table template:

Clear structure : Choose blank templates with easy-to-follow structures and well-defined headings, rows, columns, and consistent format. This makes data entry intuitive and increases readability

Built-in functions and formulas : Pick table templates with built-in formulas and functions, especially when working with complex values. They reduce manual work and calculation errors

Scalability : Look for table templates that can accommodate large data volumes. This ensures that the template remains useful as your business grows without needing frequent updates and redesigns

Visually appealing : Select professional-looking table templates to add directly to your report and presentation. It allows stakeholders to interpret information at a glance

Ease of use : Get table templates that are hassle-free and intuitive and offer get-started guides so your team can use them without much training

Customizable: Make sure your chosen templates can be customized based on your needs and choices. Look for options to add custom fields and change colors, borders, display, style, layout, and more

Top 21 Free Table Templates

From business directories and budgeting to spreadsheet templates, we’ve assembled an exhaustive list of table templates for you here. Let’s have a look!

1. ClickUp Editable Spreadsheet Template

Download This Template Track financial statements and budgets with ClickUp Editable Spreadsheet Template

If you are struggling to track of your company’s financial status, it’s time to take control with the ClickUp Editable Spreadsheet Template. You can use this table template to manage your company’s complex financial statements.

It helps you track your monthly gross/net sales, profit, and losses, as well as the approval statuses of the financial statements. With this spreadsheet template, you can:

Automate data input

Create custom formulas for calculating gross sales, gross profit, and net sales

Track project and investment progress with visuals

Reduce data entry errors

Ensure data consistency across all financial documents

What we liked: The template allows adding custom formulas and equations to crunch numbers quickly. Plus, you can track investments with intuitive visuals.

2. ClickUp Spreadsheet Template

Download This Template Manage all client information in one place with ClickUp Spreadsheet Template

Juggling with existing clients and hunting new prospects isn’t easy. The ClickUp Spreadsheet Template can make the process easier.

You can document all important customer information, such as customer name, business type, industry, address, email, contact number, and more. You can also embed client websites and sync Google Calendar. This helps streamline customer onboarding and improve customer support processes.

What we liked: This Spreadsheet template comes with a Form View that helps create forms from scratch for collecting data. You can use it to easily generate intake forms to collect client info and feedback forms to collect feedback regarding current processes.

3. ClickUp Business Directory Template

Download This Template Manage all partner, vendor, and client contacts with the free ClickUp Business Directory Template

Just like the Yellow Pages format, the ClickUp Business Directory Template is for creating a contacts database where you can find details about your clients, prospects, and vendors.

For instance, if you’re a small business looking for potential collaborations, you can use this template to build an organized list of local businesses.

This template will help you:

Collect and store information on prospective clients, business partners, and vendors

Connect with other businesses in your industry and build relationships

Organize contact information in an easy-to-refer way

What we liked: It can be a great starting point for professionals trying to organize and track client or vendor information. You can replace your Excel database with this free template to maintain a list of businesses and partners that might need your products or services.

4. ClickUp Employee Directory Template

Download This Template Access updated employee information with ClickUp’s Employee Directory Template

Like the Business Directory Template, the ClickUp Employee Directory Template centralizes your employees’ data, including job role, location, department, email, phone, address, and more.

The table template makes onboarding easy by providing essential information about managers, peers, and other employees in the organization. Plus, the directory template enables seamless and secure communication with employees.

What we liked: Maintaining all employee data in one place can help you with compliance purposes and lets you quickly search for updated employee or coworker info.

5. ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template

Download This Template Manage projects seamlessly with the ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template

If you are managing multiple projects simultaneously, chances are you’ll lose track of details and delay project deliveries.

The ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template helps you complete all complex projects successfully. It has customizable rows and columns to track the deliverables during different project phases.

With this table template, you can:

Visualize project timelines

Plan and manage project budgets

Keep stakeholders updated

Track progress in real time

Organize all project information in one place

Track task dependencies to ensure on-time project deliveries

What we liked: This template comes with List, Table, and Calendar Views so that all the information is easy to access and organized.

6. ClickUp Real Estate Spreadsheet Template

Download This Template Manage real estate information—from properties to commissions with ClickUp’s Real Estate Spreadsheet Template

If you still struggle with Google Sheets to manage your real estate business, it’s time to switch— ClickUp’s Real Estate Spreadsheet Template is the perfect alternative to Google Sheets.

This template provides a comprehensive overview of your real estate portfolio. You can track income leads, convert them into clients, and maintain an updated list of properties to sell.

The Real Estate Spreadsheet Template helps you:

Track incoming leads and deals in progress

Monitor real estate transactions in detail, including closing dates, sell price, taxes, commission, expenses, etc.

Record market prices to analyze and estimate ROIs, cash flow, etc.

What we liked: It comes with custom views like Property View, All Properties View, Sold View, and Location View to help manage workflows easily.

7. ClickUp Sales Tracker Template

Download This Template Visualize sales performance and optimize sales pipeline with ClickUp’s Sales Tracker Template

Managing your sales pipeline requires complete visibility into leads, meetings, quotes, and deals. You must track lead names, contacts, sales stage, discovery calls, meeting dates, deals closed/lost, and whatnot.

This is where the ClickUp Sales Tracker Template comes in to make things easy.

It provides the basic information you need for sales project management. You can also track your team’s performance in real time, improve decision-making, and create a data-driven sales strategy.

To get started, download a blank template and follow these steps.

Set up tasks to track sales targets, conversion rates, customer feedback, and more

Start tracking your sales activity and set automated reminders for customer follow-ups and interactions

Create a ClickUp Dashboard to track your current and projected sales and other metrics, including cost per sale, revenue, etc.

Analyze sales data to identify trends and areas for improvement

What we liked: You can use its Sales Tracker View and Sales Volume per Month View to track and analyze sales performance. Plus, Sales Status per Product View provides resources and insights for managing sales.

8. ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template

Download This Template Improve your sales performance with the ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template

Is your team falling behind in achieving their sales target? The ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template helps you track weekly goals to maximize your team’s efforts.

It lets you track weekly sales performance and KPIs, including lead conversion ratio, sales volume by channel, total sales, etc. —all in one place.

You can edit the table template’s cells to record your weekly cold calls, follow-ups, converted calls, scheduled meetings, and more. This template helps you:

Track sales performance

Spot areas for improvement

Analyze and share customer insights with your team

What we liked: You can leverage its Weekly View and Current Week View to manage tasks related to the weekly sales report. Further, the End of Day Sales Report View and Reports View provide tools for tracking and generating sales reports.

9. ClickUp Personal Budget Plan Template

Download This Template Track your personal finances with ClickUp Personal Budget Plan Template

If you’re struggling to track your finances despite trying various database tools, it’s time to simplify the process with the ClickUp’s Personal Budget Plan Template. You can use this template to note your expenses in different categories, such as ‘Home Expenses,’ ‘Transportation costs,’ ‘Living Expenses,’ and ‘Insurance. ’

The template helps you:

Track your financial activities

Set financial goals

Identify expenses that can be reduced or removed to improve the budget

You can also view the monthly budget summary and use the Deviation custom field to identify extra expenses.

What we liked: This template helps keep a tab on your income and expenses so you can develop a budget that suits your lifestyle and achieve your financial goals.

10. ClickUp Budget Report Template

Download This Template Manage budgets efficiently and prevent overspending with ClickUp’s Budget Report Template

The most effective way to plan and execute projects within budget is to track and analyze your spending regularly. ClickUp’s Budget Report Template comes to your rescue here!

It provides you with a proper table layout so you get a detailed view of your past and present financial performances. This way, you can identify areas to reduce your spending and create budget reports in less time.

The Budget Report Template helps you:

Track spending across different departments

Identify potential financial issues

Analyze and present financial data to stakeholders

What we liked: The template makes it easier to spot potential financial issues and avoid overspending. It also helps make more informed decisions and allocate resources more efficiently.

11. ClickUp Simple Budget Template

Download This Template Track income and expenses and achieve financial goals using ClickUp’s Simple Budget Template

With ClickUp’s Simple Budget Template, you can arrange and track all your income and expenses in a neat table without getting overwhelmed by the large volume of numbers.

The template helps you:

Set financial goals

Identify areas where you overspend

Track monthly income and expenses

Identify areas of potential financial growth

To edit this template, enter your income sources and expenses. Use ClickUp Goals to set your budgeting targets and track your progress visually. Then, leverage custom fields to total your income and expenses and calculate the budget. Finally, add recurring tasks to remind yourself to check the budget every month.

What we liked: It helps you adopt a goal-oriented approach to managing finances.

12. ClickUp Time Management Schedule Template

Download This Template Improve time management and ensure high productivity with ClickUp Time Management Schedule Template

Efficient time management helps boost productivity and maintain a healthy work-life balance. But if you still rely on plain, old Excel sheets to track and manage your time, it’s time to change your approach.

Calculating time in Excel requires using multiple formulas, which can get complicated. Instead, we’ve got a simpler way—the ClickUp Time Management Schedule Template .

This template lets you set deadlines, track, categorize, and prioritize activities, and estimate time spent on each task. You can get an overview of your tasks using Kanban Boards and determine the most time-taking activities.

What we liked: It helps you visually track and eliminate productivity blockers using tools like Kanban boards.

13. ClickUp Commission Sheet Template

Download This Template Track commissions earned by sales reps and agents and improve sales performance with ClickUp Commission Sheet Template

If you deal with multiple sales reps, consultants, or real estate agents, ClickUp’s Commission Sheet Template is the perfect tool for tracking and calculating commissions.

You can use this template to record the total sales and commissions earned by individual reps or agents. Plus, it helps you track employee bonuses in the same sheet.

This table template helps you:

Accurately track individual commissions earned

Ensure setting and meeting sales goals

Spot improvement areas

Improve team performance

Get visibility into company growth and trends

What we liked: The Commission Sheet Template also helps you assess the overall sales trends and performance to calculate sales commissions fairly.

14. ClickUp Accounts Payable Template

Download This Template Track company expenses effectively and improve budget with ClickUp’s Account Payable Template

When you’re dealing with multiple vendors, tracking accounts payable on paper becomes a struggle. It’s also easy to miss out on payment deadlines.

But, with the ClickUp Accounts Payable Template, tracking payables is hassle-free. It helps you manage payment cycles efficiently and accurately. With this template, you can:

Track invoice details like billing amount, payment terms, type, balance due, payment due date, etc.

Reduce data entry errors

Get an organized view of outstanding payments

Prevent missing payment due dates

Improve budgeting and cash flow forecasting

What we liked: This template offers custom views, including Accounts Payable View, Payment Process View, and Payment Type View, to help you manage your company expenses effectively.

15. ClickUp Simple CRM Template

Download This Template Manage customer relationships effortlessly with ClickUp’s Simple CRM Template

A successful business requires knowing your customers and nurturing them. But when the number of customers grows, managing relationships becomes difficult. That’s where you need a well-maintained customer database.

ClickUp’s Simple CRM Template lets you create a single source of truth for customer contact information. You can track customers, vendors, sales, and other important data in a single screen. Plus, it helps analyze customer feedback and trends.

The best part is you can use ClickUp Automations to set reminders for customer follow-ups. This ensures you don’t miss out on meetings and none of your customers fall behind.

What we liked: Using this customizable table template, you can get a comprehensive view of customer interactions. It helps improve decision-making, drive better customer experience, and streamline your sales processes.

16. ClickUp Sales CRM Template

Download This Template Manage and track leads and enhance customer interactions with ClickUp’s Sales CRM Template

Building an effective CRM is the key to driving business growth. But, creating it from scratch can get complicated. That’s why you need CRM templates. They offer pre-built frameworks to streamline and automate CRM processes, including customer data management and pipeline tracking.

One such template is the ClickUp Sales CRM Template which helps you visualize opportunities in the sales funnel. You can use this template to identify prospects, close deals, track sales performance, and uncover customer insights.

The ClickUp Sales CRM Template helps you:

Organize all customer data in one place

Gain visibility into customer interactions

Get insights into the sales funnel for data-driven decision-making

Automate data entry

What we liked: This table template offers real-time analytics and a no-code database that makes it super easy to customize and use. Plus, you can use ClickUp Tasks to monitor customer feedback and reviews.

17. ClickUp Competitor Tracking Template

Download This Template Create a repository of competitor information with ClickUp Competitor Tracking Template

‘Know thy enemy competitor. ’ 🥷

Closely following your competitors helps you identify market gaps and learn the latest industry trends. With the ClickUp’s Competitor Tracking Template, the task gets much easier.

It helps you track your competitor products—their features, pricing, pain points they solve, updates, and more. This table template also lets you create a repository of competitor information—their marketing efforts, brand positioning, strategies, and other essential activities.

What we liked: The template gives a complete picture of your competitors’ actions and strategies. You can monitor market opportunities and threats to improve your strategies and achieve better results.

18. ClickUp Product Features Matrix Template

Download This Template Track important data points such as feature type, customer, value, impact, and more using the ClickUp Product Features Matrix Template

Whether you are building project scheduling software, CRM solution, or any other software, figuring out the right features to suit your audience’s requirements is challenging.

The ClickUp Product Features Matrix Template can help you build valuable products. This matrix template lets you compare different software features, making it easier to choose the product that best aligns with your goals and the needs of your target audience.

You can use this template to:

Understand customer needs

Identify significant features to prioritize their development

Prioritize resources and budgets for high-impact projects

Track product development progress

What we liked: The template helps identify the features that deliver the maximum value to the customers, prioritize your resources, and deliver successful products.

19. ClickUp Personal Habit Tracker Template

Download This Template Put healthy new habits in place one step at a time with the ClickUp Personal Habit Tracker Template

Forming a new habit requires consistency and discipline. You need something to keep you motivated. A great way to boost motivation is to track your progress visually, and there’s no better way to do that than by checking off tasks each day.

ClickUp’s Personal Habit Tracker Template is the perfect tool to track your habits and ensure you follow them diligently. This template helps you:

Set habit-related goals

Track progress toward mastering a new habit

View successes and failures in real time

Be more organized and productive

Once you have your new habits list ready, set timelines for forming each habit using ClickUp Milestones. This will help you achieve each habit within a set period.

What we liked: This template helps you understand your routine better. You can categorize and add custom attributes such as ‘Read 10 pages’, ’15-min yoga’, ‘5k steps’, and more to visualize your progress.

20. ClickUp General Ledger Template

Download This Template Track financial transactions and create accurate reports with the ClickUp General Ledger Template

If you’re in the accounts or finance team and are looking for tools to track financial transactions, try ClickUp’s General Ledger Template. It can help you track debit and credit transactions, compare assets and liabilities, and get a complete picture of your company’s overall profit and loss.

You can use this template to:

Maintain a ledger of financial transactions

Monitor expenses, income, and profits/loss with the Profit and Losses View

Track assets, equity, and liabilities with the Balance Sheets View

Create custom financial reports

Maintain consistency and accuracy across financial reports

What we liked: The template helps you record all business transactions in one place, making it easier to reconcile accounts and comply with financial requirements.

21. ClickUp Pro Forma Statement Template

Download This Template Forecast income, expenses, and cash flow with the ClickUp Pro Forma Statement Template

A pro forma statement is essential for strategic financial planning for businesses. It is a ‘what-if’ tool that helps analyze a company’s current financial data, forecast future performance, and plan for contingencies.

ClickUp’s Pro Forma Statement Template helps you create a pro forma statement without much effort. It provides you with a structured layout so you can assess your current financial situation and make informed decisions for long-term business growth.

With this template, you can:

Forecast expenses, revenue, profits, cash flow, and losses

Get an overview of your business’ financial health with different table styles and custom views

Gain insights into how market changes impact your business

What we liked: Business owners can use this template to track their company’s financial health, forecast future income and expenses, and mitigate financial risks.

