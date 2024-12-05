December 17

Community Webinar: The Everything Edition

Get ready for an epic end-of-year webinar as we bring back your favorite community leaders to reveal the secrets to crafting a fully integrated workspace—whether you're part of a large enterprise or a small, agile team.

Join us for expert insights, practical strategies, and actionable tips to set your team up for success in the year ahead. Plus, a ClickUp showcase from our CTO and a special appearance by the ClickUp HR Guys! Don’t miss this high-energy, game-changing event!

December 17
10 am PT / 1 pm ET
Virtual

It's the Everything Edition

Get ready to

  • Streamline like a pro: Tired of jumping between workspaces and info hubs? Our ClickUp experts will do live demos on how to use our advanced collaboration tools to boost productivity, whether you’re a nonprofit or a big corporation.
  • Learn what's next for ClickUp: Exciting news ahead! Angela Bunner, ClickUp’s Field CTO, will give you a sneak peek at the latest updates and upcoming features—prepare for the future of work!
  • Unwind with viral vibes: No webinar celebration is complete without fun! Enjoy an exclusive performance by the viral ClickUp HR Guys. You’ll be the first to see it—and trust us, you don’t want to miss it!
