June 24

Community Webinar: ClickUp Summer School


Join ClickUp and expert community talent as they share their favorite core feature hacks, tips, and tricks. If you've ever wanted to enhance your workflows and explore core features more deeply, this summer series is for you.

In this engaging series you'll have the opportunity to learn from experienced community experts who have mastered ClickUp's powerful capabilities.

Discover how to optimize your tasks and projects by going deep into features like Tasks and Subtasks, Dashboards, Automations, and more!

Master the essentials. All summer long.

What you'll learn

  • Tasks & Subtasks: Build structured workflows with dependencies and reusable templates that keep your team aligned and consistent.
  • Custom Fields: Customize your workspace with fields like budgets, statuses, and checkboxes—plus formulas for dynamic calculations that keep your data clean and useful.
  • Dashboards: Turn data into insights with flexible dashboards. Track KPIs, monitor workloads, and share progress with stakeholders in real-time.
  • Automations: Work smarter by automating task assignments, updates, and alerts. Use conditional logic to build workflows that run themselves.
Custom Field

Ready to level up your ClickUp skills this summer?

