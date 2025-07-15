6 August, 3-6 pm

ClickUp Brain Food


Fuel your next big idea at ClickUp Brain Food: Zürich
At ClickUp Brain Food, you’ll dive into hands-on (and delicious!) training sessions led by our brightest minds, designed to show you how ClickUp can be your all-in-one solution for work.

Whether you're a team manager, director, or Workspace admin, this seminar-style event is your chance to explore end-to-end solutions—all while indulging in delicious bites and sips served every half hour. C'mon! We can't work on an empty stomach!

This three-hour event is more than just a training—it’s an opportunity to fuel your next big idea. From live demos and breakout sessions to networking over dessert, you’ll leave inspired to transform the way your team works.

Don’t miss this chance to elevate your productivity and enjoy a taste of what’s possible with ClickUp!

Agenda

3:00 pm: Welcome + your first bite of brain food (snacks!)

  • The Everything App for Work: Hand-on Demo + a tasty treat!
  • Use Case Break Out: Choose your adventure! + a sip & snack.
  • Al for Every One + Bite #4.
  • Show & Tell + another nibble!

6:00 pm: Event closes.

Event Info

Date: 6 August, 2025
Time: 3 - 6pm local time
Location: Kameha Grand Zurich, Autograph Collection - Dufaux-Strasse 1, 8152 Zürich, Switzerland
Room: Kameha Milk One & Two Schoolroom

Note: RSVP to request seats for you + two of your fellow managers, directors or leadership. Work email required to register.

See you there! 👋

Oh, and be on the lookout for upcoming community events.

