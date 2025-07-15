ClickUp Brain Food

Agenda
3:00 pm: Welcome + your first bite of brain food (snacks!)
- The Everything App for Work: Hand-on Demo + a tasty treat!
- Use Case Break Out: Choose your adventure! + a sip & snack.
- Al for Every One + Bite #4.
- Show & Tell + another nibble!
6:00 pm: Event closes.
Event Info
Date: 6 August, 2025
Time: 3 - 6pm local time
Location: Kameha Grand Zurich, Autograph Collection - Dufaux-Strasse 1, 8152 Zürich, Switzerland
Room: Kameha Milk One & Two Schoolroom
Note: RSVP to request seats for you + two of your fellow managers, directors or leadership. Work email required to register.