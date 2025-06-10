Fuel your next big idea at ClickUp Brain Food: San Diego



Join us on June 26 for an exclusive in-person experience to get your team on board and up your ClickUp know how. At ClickUp Brain Food, you’ll dive into hands-on (and delicious!) training sessions led by our brightest minds, designed to show you how ClickUp can be your all-in-one solution for work.



Whether you're a team manager, director, or workspace admin, this seminar-style event is your chance to explore end-to-end solutions, discover new use cases, and learn how to streamline your workflows—all while indulging in delicious bites and sips served every half hour. C'mon! We can't work on an empty stomach!



This three-hour event is more than just a training—it’s an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and fuel your next big idea. From live demos and breakout sessions to networking over dessert, you’ll leave inspired and equipped to transform the way your team works. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your productivity and enjoy a taste of what’s possible with ClickUp.