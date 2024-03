Get ready for an extraordinary experience! Join us at The Pittman hotel in Dallas on April 2, for a perfect mix of productivity and success. We'll have ClickUp experts ready to share our top features and help you boost your ClickUp skills. Plus, for a bit of fun, ClickUp Brain will pick the evening's menu – it'll be a feast for your mind!



ClickUp Community Socials provide a valuable opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing. Ensure your spot by RSVPing today for this productive event.



What to Expect:

Connect with like-minded ClickUp users and experts

Exchange ideas and insights for all things ClickUp and productivity

Bites and sips curated by ClickUp Brain

Use case demos and live walk through of ClickUp features from local ClickUp team