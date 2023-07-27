Accessibility.

ClickUp Accessibility

Our mission is to make the world more productive, to accomplish this we must ensure our platform is accessible by everyone.

We are committing to a multi-year plan to improve our platform and make it adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 level A, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

We are truly excited to start this journey towards a more accessible ClickUp!

What we are working on

  • We've brought on an experienced partner to administer our accessibility program and oversee its governance.
  • Scheduled training to ensure our team is knowledgable when it comes to developing and supporting all our users.
  • Implemented auditing process and began auditing to surface areas where we can improve.
  • Added accessibility principles to our design system to ensure we are building a product with all our users in mind.

Reaching out regarding accessibility issues

Please contact us at our Help Center for any questions or issues you may encounter with our product.

Product VPAT

We are undergoing an audit of our platform and will be posting documents as they become available.

Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week