Our mission is to make the world more productive, to accomplish this we must ensure our platform is
accessible by everyone.
We are committing to a multi-year plan to improve our platform and make it adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 level A, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
We are truly excited to start this journey towards a more accessible ClickUp!
Please contact us at our Help Center for any questions or issues you may encounter with our product.
We are undergoing an audit of our platform and will be posting documents as they become available.