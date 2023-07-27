ClickUp Accessibility

Our mission is to make the world more productive, to accomplish this we must ensure our platform is accessible by everyone.



We are committing to a multi-year plan to improve our platform and make it adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 level A, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



We are truly excited to start this journey towards a more accessible ClickUp!

What we are working on

We've brought on an experienced partner to administer our accessibility program and oversee its governance.

Scheduled training to ensure our team is knowledgable when it comes to developing and supporting all our users.

Implemented auditing process and began auditing to surface areas where we can improve.

Added accessibility principles to our design system to ensure we are building a product with all our users in mind.

Reaching out regarding accessibility issues

Please contact us at our Help Center for any questions or issues you may encounter with our product.

Product VPAT

We are undergoing an audit of our platform and will be posting documents as they become available.