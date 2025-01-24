Exclusive offer for JP Morgan Innovation Economy clients
Do more with your projects, knowledge, and chat in one place—connected by AI to help you work smarter and build faster.
Get 25% off* as a JP Morgan Innovation Economy client.
New workspace users only. Limited to the first 12-months of ClickUp Unlimited or Business plans. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has no liability for the supplier, products, or services listed and shall not be responsible for any associated pricing, costs, fees or expenses, quality, warranties or any customer service.
Trusted by 2 million+ teams
From ad hoc conversations to prioritizing your product roadmap, managing investor relations and cultivating customer relationships – ClickUp keeps everyone on the same page so you can reach your goals sooner.
Turn big ideas into action plans with the most flexible system for any team or use case.
Collaborate better and build processes that scale with docs that live alongside your work.
Connect conversations, DMs and video calls to where work actually happens.
Build and ship faster with a dev solution that connects the roadmap to the entire business.
Amplify the voice of the customer with a CRM that links to your roadmap.
Achieve goals sooner with a system that tracks your work as you go, automatically.
ClickUp AI summarizes projects, automates standup, generates tasks, writes copy, and finds files across apps like Google Drive or Figma–all in one connected platform. Saving you hours of busywork so you can focus on what matters most: scaling your business.
You need a single source of truth that can scale with you and flex to any need as your company grows – ClickUp does just that, and so much more.
"ClickUp has been the backbone for the operation of the company. It's allowed me to see the end-to-end process so I can more accurately share projections with my investors."
Zel Crampton, CEO of Diggs
"We were able to keep all our production and logistics in one place in ClickUp, which made our production team 66% more efficient."
Justin Kosamides, CEO of Vela Bikes
Sign up today to get 25% off ClickUp Unlimited or Business plans–an exclusive offer for JP Morgan Innovation Economy clients.