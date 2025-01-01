Travel Packing Checklist For Zarqa, Jordan In Winter

Plan your perfect trip to Zarqa, Jordan this winter with ClickUp's travel packing checklist!
Hero image for Travel Packing Checklist For Zarqa, Jordan In Winter

Travel Packing Checklist for Zarqa, Jordan in Winter

Are you planning a trip to the enchanting city of Zarqa, Jordan this winter but unsure of what to pack? You're in the right place! Whether you're craving the breathtaking landscapes or eager to delve into vibrant local traditions, Jordan offers a winter experience like no other.

Winter in Zarqa is milder compared to many other destinations, but preparation is key to fully enjoy your adventure, without weather worries dampening your spirits. From knowing the essentials to a few expert tips on local customs, this comprehensive packing checklist will ensure you're ready for anything your journey throws your way.

Things to Know about Traveling to Zarqa, Jordan in Winter

  • Languages: Arabic is primarily spoken.

  • Currency: Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

  • Timezone: Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

  • Internet: Wi-Fi is available in many cafes, restaurants, and hotels, but not universally free.

Weather in Zarqa, Jordan

  • Winter: Cool and wet, with temperatures around 5-15°C (41-59°F).

  • Spring: Mild and pleasant, with temperatures between 15-25°C (59-77°F).

  • Summer: Hot and dry, with temperatures ranging from 30-40°C (86-104°F).

  • Fall: Warm, gradually cooling from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Zarqa, Jordan, might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a winter trip, but it is packed with unique experiences sure to surprise any traveler. Located just northeast of the capital, Amman, Zarqa is lesser-known than its bustling neighbor but offers a more authentic local flavor.

During winter, the climate in Zarqa is moderate, typically cooler than you might expect for a Middle Eastern city. Daytime temperatures hover around 10-15°C (50-59°F), so packing a warm jacket and layers is a smart choice. Nights can be chillier, and rain isn’t uncommon, so a waterproof and windproof layer will also come in handy.

Zarqa is rich in history and culture. Known as "The Blue City" due to its many bluish buildings, it offers insights into Jordan's traditional crafts and industries. Take some time to visit local markets for a taste of authentic Jordanian life. Whether you’re watching skilled artisans weave their magic or sampling rich flavors from local eateries, Zarqa in winter is bound to make your Jordanian adventure that much more memorable.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Zarqa, Jordan in Winter

Clothing

  • Warm winter coat

  • Sweaters

  • Long-sleeve shirts

  • Thermal underwear

  • Jeans or warm pants

  • Windbreaker

  • Scarf

  • Gloves

  • Warm hat

  • Socks (wool or thermal)

  • Comfortable walking shoes or boots

Toiletries

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste

  • Shampoo and conditioner

  • Deodorant

  • Moisturizer (for dry winter skin)

  • Lip balm

  • Razor and shaving cream

  • Personal hygiene products

Electronics

  • Smartphone and charger

  • Travel adapter (Jordan uses Type C, D, F, G, and J plugs)

  • Camera and charger

  • Portable power bank

  • Headphones

Documents

  • Passport

  • Visa (if required)

  • Travel insurance documents

  • Copies of hotel reservations

  • Flight tickets

  • Driver's license or international driving permit

Health And Safety

  • Face masks

  • Hand sanitizer

  • Prescription medications

  • Basic first aid kit

  • Vitamins (e.g., Vitamin C for immunity)

Miscellaneous

  • Umbrella or raincoat

  • Reusable water bottle

  • Snacks for the journey

Travel Accessories

  • Luggage locks

  • Travel pillow

  • Eye mask and earplugs

  • Packing cubes

  • Daypack or small backpack for daily excursions

Outdoor Gear

  • Binoculars for landscape viewing

  • Lightweight backpack for hiking

Entertainment

  • Books or e-reader

  • Travel journal

  • Download offline maps and travel guides

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months