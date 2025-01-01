Travel Packing Checklist for Zarqa, Jordan in Winter

Are you planning a trip to the enchanting city of Zarqa, Jordan this winter but unsure of what to pack? You're in the right place! Whether you're craving the breathtaking landscapes or eager to delve into vibrant local traditions, Jordan offers a winter experience like no other.

Winter in Zarqa is milder compared to many other destinations, but preparation is key to fully enjoy your adventure, without weather worries dampening your spirits. From knowing the essentials to a few expert tips on local customs, this comprehensive packing checklist will ensure you're ready for anything your journey throws your way.

Things to Know about Traveling to Zarqa, Jordan in Winter

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Jordanian Dinar (JOD) is the currency.

Timezone : Eastern European Time (EET) or Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

Internet: Wi-Fi is available in many cafes, restaurants, and hotels, but not universally free.

Weather in Zarqa, Jordan

Winter : Cool and wet, with temperatures around 5-15°C (41-59°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, with temperatures between 15-25°C (59-77°F).

Summer : Hot and dry, with temperatures ranging from 30-40°C (86-104°F).

Fall: Warm, gradually cooling from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Zarqa, Jordan, might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a winter trip, but it is packed with unique experiences sure to surprise any traveler. Located just northeast of the capital, Amman, Zarqa is lesser-known than its bustling neighbor but offers a more authentic local flavor.

During winter, the climate in Zarqa is moderate, typically cooler than you might expect for a Middle Eastern city. Daytime temperatures hover around 10-15°C (50-59°F), so packing a warm jacket and layers is a smart choice. Nights can be chillier, and rain isn’t uncommon, so a waterproof and windproof layer will also come in handy.

Zarqa is rich in history and culture. Known as "The Blue City" due to its many bluish buildings, it offers insights into Jordan's traditional crafts and industries. Take some time to visit local markets for a taste of authentic Jordanian life. Whether you’re watching skilled artisans weave their magic or sampling rich flavors from local eateries, Zarqa in winter is bound to make your Jordanian adventure that much more memorable.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Zarqa, Jordan in Winter

Clothing

Warm winter coat

Sweaters

Long-sleeve shirts

Thermal underwear

Jeans or warm pants

Windbreaker

Scarf

Gloves

Warm hat

Socks (wool or thermal)

Comfortable walking shoes or boots

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Moisturizer (for dry winter skin)

Lip balm

Razor and shaving cream

Personal hygiene products

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Travel adapter (Jordan uses Type C, D, F, G, and J plugs)

Camera and charger

Portable power bank

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Copies of hotel reservations

Flight tickets

Driver's license or international driving permit

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Prescription medications

Basic first aid kit

Vitamins (e.g., Vitamin C for immunity)

Miscellaneous

Umbrella or raincoat

Reusable water bottle

Snacks for the journey

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Travel pillow

Eye mask and earplugs

Packing cubes

Daypack or small backpack for daily excursions

Outdoor Gear

Binoculars for landscape viewing

Lightweight backpack for hiking

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal

Download offline maps and travel guides

