Travel Packing Checklist for West Bengal, India in Summer
Discovering the diverse landscapes and rich culture of West Bengal, India, during the summer is a journey that promises to be as vibrant as the Bengali festivals. As a region blessed with everything from coastal breezes to hill station coolness, packing the perfect summer suitcase can be quite the adventure. Are you ready for the sultry cities, serene tea gardens, and lush forests?
Before you zip up your luggage, let's make sure you're equipped with a checklist that will keep you comfortable and prepared, no matter where your travels take you in this incredible region. We’ll guide you through essentials that consider both the warmth of the lowlands and the refreshing chill of the mountains. Whether you're an intrepid explorer or a relaxed traveler, our summer packing tips will make your West Bengal journey smooth and enjoyable!
Things to Know about Traveling to West Bengal, India in Summer
Languages: Bengali is primarily spoken, along with Hindi and English.
Currency: Indian Rupee (INR) is the currency.
Timezone: Indian Standard Time (IST).
Internet: Wi-Fi is available in urban cafes and some public areas, though coverage can vary in rural areas.
Weather in West Bengal, India
Winter: Mild and dry, with temperatures ranging from 9-15°C (48-59°F).
Spring: Pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 18-28°C (64-82°F) with increasing humidity.
Summer: Hot and humid, with temperatures from 25-35°C (77-95°F) and frequent rain.
Fall: Warm and humid, with temperatures ranging from 20-30°C (68-86°F) and occasional rains.
West Bengal in summer is a vibrant tapestry of culture, warmth, and monsoons. Often characterized by humid and hot weather, travelers should be prepared for temperatures ranging from 25°C to 40°C. What makes West Bengal special during this season isn't just the unique weather but the abundance of cultural experiences. This state is home to the bustling city of Kolkata, a blend of history, architecture, and arts, and witnessed as the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European Nobel laureate in Literature.
If you are a nature enthusiast, do not miss an unforgettable experience in the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Keep an eye out for the royal Bengal tiger while enjoying the lush greenery and diverse wildlife. Alternatively, summer offers a chance to experience West Bengal’s luscious mango season. Mangoes here are said to be as sweet as the warm smiles of the local people!
Despite the steamy temperatures, the rich culture, historical landmarks, and natural beauty make every moment an adventure. Embrace every opportunity to interact with locals—they often have intriguing tales steeped in tradition and can guide you to hidden treasures and local eateries serving delicious Bengali cuisine.
Packing Checklist for a Trip to West Bengal, India in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight cotton shirts and t-shirts
Linen pants and shorts
Comfortable walking shoes
Sunhat or cap
Sunglasses
Scarf or dupatta
Lightweight jacket or shawl for air-conditioned places
Toiletries
Sunscreen with high SPF
Moisturizer
Insect repellent
Deodorant
Facial wipes
Personal hygiene products
Electronics
Smartphone and charger
Power bank
Camera with extra batteries and memory cards
Universal travel adapter
Documents
Passport and visa (if applicable)
Travel insurance
Printed copies of hotel and travel bookings
Identification cards
Emergency contact list
Health And Safety
First aid kit
Prescription medications
Antibiotic ointment
Hand sanitizer
Miscellaneous
Travel guidebook or map
Snacks for the journey
Reusable water bottle
Umbrella or raincoat for unexpected showers
Travel Accessories
Daypack or small backpack
Neck pillow for travel
Packable tote bag
Outdoor Gear
Binoculars for bird watching
Sunscreen lip balm
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Travel journal and pen
Portable game or puzzle
