Travel Packing Checklist for Taiwan in Summer
Planning a summer getaway to Taiwan? You're in for a treat! With its stunning landscapes, bustling cities, and delicious cuisine, Taiwan offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. But before you soak up the sun and explore the vibrant streets, let’s make sure you’re well-prepared by packing all the essentials.
Whether you're hiking in Taroko Gorge, savoring street food at night markets, or lounging on the beaches of Kenting, having a comprehensive packing checklist can save you from last-minute stress. In this article, we'll guide you through all the must-haves for a delightful and seamless Taiwanese adventure. Trust us, when you’re prepared, every moment becomes a cherished memory!
Things to Know about Traveling to Taiwan in Summer
Languages: Mandarin Chinese is primarily spoken, with Taiwanese Hokkien and Hakka also common.
Currency: New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) is the currency.
Timezone: Taiwan Standard Time (TST), which is UTC+8.
Internet: Free Wi-Fi is widely available in public areas, cafes, and public transportation.
Weather in Taiwan
Winter: Mild temperatures, usually between 10-20°C (50-68°F), with occasional rain.
Spring: Warm and humid with temperatures ranging from 18-25°C (64-77°F).
Summer: Hot and humid, temperatures can reach up to 35°C (95°F), with frequent typhoons.
Fall: Generally mild and pleasant, temperatures around 20-28°C (68-82°F).
Traveling to Taiwan in the summer is a splash of excitement mixed with vibrant culture and tropical allure. With its lush landscapes and bustling cities, Taiwan is a destination where tradition meets modernity in the most enchanting way. The island's sub-tropical climate means summer temperatures can soar, often reaching up to 35°C (95°F) with high humidity levels. This means packing light, breathable clothing is a must to stay comfortable while exploring the captivating streets of Taipei or the picturesque trails of Taroko Gorge.
Aside from the weather, travelers should prepare for the intriguing local customs and unique delights that Taiwan offers. Did you know that the night markets are not just a place to grab a quick bite but an exhilarating adventure in themselves? From the famous stinky tofu to bubble tea, your taste buds are in for a treat. Also, carry some cash, as many smaller vendors prefer it over cards. Plus, Taiwan’s efficient public transport system makes it easy to hop from one place to another, whether you're heading to the scenic Sun Moon Lake or the historic temples.
And here's a fun fact: Taiwan is home to a unique collection of hot springs and luxuriating in one is a must-do experience! Even in summer, there are cooler high-altitude springs perfect for a relaxing day. Travel smart and embrace the colorful and welcoming spirit of Taiwan; it's an adventure you won't soon forget!
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Taiwan in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight t-shirts
Shorts
Comfortable walking shoes
Sun hat or cap
Rain jacket or poncho
Sunglasses
Swimwear
Lightweight long-sleeve shirt
Toiletries
Sunscreen with high SPF
Insect repellent
Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Deodorant
Facial cleanser
Moisturizer
Electronics
Smartphone and charger
Power bank
Travel adapter (Taiwan uses Type A and B sockets)
Camera with extra memory cards
Headphones
Documents
Passport
Visa (if required)
Travel insurance documents
Flight tickets
Accommodation confirmations
Copies of important documents
Health And Safety
Face masks (due to COVID-19 precautions)
Hand sanitizer
First-aid kit
Prescription medications
Basic over-the-counter medicines (e.g., pain relievers, antihistamines)
Miscellaneous
Umbrella (for sudden rain showers)
Reusable water bottle
Snacks for travel
Guidebook or map of Taiwan
Travel Accessories
Luggage locks
Packing cubes
Travel pillow
Eye mask and earplugs
Outdoor Gear
Hiking sandals
Daypack for excursions
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Travel journal and pen
Portable games or puzzles
