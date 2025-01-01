Travel Packing Checklist for Taipei in Summer

Planning a summer trip to Taipei? Get ready for an exciting adventure in Taiwan’s vibrant capital! From night markets buzzing with delicious street food to the serene beauty of lush mountain trails, Taipei is a melting pot of culture and excitement.

But before you step onto that plane, let’s tackle the most crucial part of your travel prep — packing! We’ve crafted the ultimate packing checklist for Taipei in summer to ensure you’re both comfortable and stylish, while also prepared for any unexpected weather changes Taipei might throw your way.

Things to Know about Traveling to Taipei in Summer

Languages : Mandarin Chinese is primarily spoken, and Taiwanese Hokkien is also widely used.

Currency : New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) is the currency.

Timezone : Taipei Standard Time (TST), which is UTC+8.

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many public areas, including Taipei Metro stations and public buildings.

Weather in Taipei

Winter : Mild with temperatures around 15-20°C (59-68°F) and occasional rain.

Spring : Warm with temperatures ranging from 18-25°C (64-77°F), often humid.

Summer : Hot and humid, with temperatures between 28-38°C (82-100°F) and frequent afternoon thundershowers.

Fall: Comfortable with temperatures around 20-28°C (68-82°F) and reduced humidity.

When heading to Taipei in the summer, brace yourself for a tropical vibe! The city is known for its humid subtropical climate, with temperatures often rising to the mid-30s Celsius (or mid-90s Fahrenheit). Be ready to embrace both sudden downpours and sizzling heat, making a versatile wardrobe essential.

Taipei is a bustling city packed with cultural delights. Did you know the iconic Taipei 101 building was once the tallest in the world? From its observation deck, you can catch a breathtaking view of the city sprawling before you—well worth the elevator ride!

Beyond the skyline, Taipei’s night markets are not to be missed, packed with mouth-watering street food, trendy souvenirs, and captivating street performances. Amidst the city's energy, you might also find some quirky sights, like a restaurant where everything is toilet-themed! Such unique attractions make the city an exciting place to explore during the balmy summer months.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Taipei in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight t-shirts

Shorts

Sundress

Light jacket or cardigan

Swimsuit

Comfortable walking shoes

Sandals

Hat for sun protection

Sunglasses

Toiletries

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Deodorant

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Shaving kit

Hairbrush or comb

Moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone

Portable power bank

Camera

Travel adapter for Taiwanese outlets

E-reader or tablet

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Accommodation confirmation

Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Medication and prescription details

Travel first-aid kit

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Local currency

Umbrella (in case of sudden rain)

Snacks for the journey

Travel Accessories

Day backpack

Packing cubes

Luggage locks

Outdoor Gear

Light rain jacket (summer is also typhoon season)

Foldable rain poncho

Entertainment

Travel guidebook

Journal for notes

Deck of cards

