Travel Packing Checklist for Seoul, South Korea in Summer
Are you gearing up for an exciting summer adventure in Seoul, South Korea? With its captivating blend of ancient traditions and modern wonders, Seoul is a city that promises endless discoveries. From strolling through the vibrant streets of Hongdae to savoring street food at Gwangjang Market, each day holds a new thrill.
With such a diverse itinerary to explore, having a solid packing checklist ensures you’re ready for anything Seoul’s summer has to offer. Whether you’re a city wanderer or a culture enthusiast, let’s make sure your suitcase has everything you need. Ready to dive in and make the most of your Seoul escapade? Let's pack up and get going!
Things to Know about Traveling to Seoul, South Korea in Summer
Languages: Korean is primarily spoken.
Currency: South Korean Won (KRW) is the currency.
Timezone: Korea Standard Time (KST).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes, public spaces, and on public transportation.
Weather in Seoul, South Korea
Winter: Cold and dry, with temperatures often dropping below 0°C (32°F).
Spring: Mild and gradually warming, with temperatures from 10-20°C (50-68°F).
Summer: Hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 25-35°C (77-95°F) and frequent rain.
Fall: Cool and dry, with temperatures between 15-25°C (59-77°F).
Seoul in the summer is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, offering an experience that merges bustling city life with rich cultural heritage. The city is known for its humid subtropical climate, so be ready for warm temperatures and occasional rain showers. Pack light clothes and perhaps a portable fan for comfort on hot, humid days. Don't forget an umbrella or a raincoat, as summer is monsoon season in Korea.
Beyond the heat, summer in Seoul is when the city comes alive with festivals and activities. The Hangang River is a hub of energy with events like the Hangang Summer Festival, featuring music concerts, water sports, and night markets. For nature enthusiasts, Seoul's many green spaces, like Namsan Park and the serene paths of Bukhansan National Park, offer refreshing retreats from urban life.
An interesting tidbit for food lovers: summer is the perfect time to savor seasonal Korean dishes. Naengmyeon, a cold noodle dish, provides a refreshing escape from the heat. And don't miss the traditional Patbingsu, a delightful shaved ice dessert, which provides a sweet relief after a day of exploring. With its unique mix of traditional and contemporary experiences, Seoul in the summer promises an unforgettable adventure.
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Seoul, South Korea in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight t-shirts
Shorts
Comfortable walking shoes
Sunglasses
Hat or cap
Light jacket or cardigan for cooler evenings
Swimsuit
Raincoat or poncho (for sudden rain showers)
Toiletries
Sunscreen
Insect repellent
Deodorant
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Shampoo and conditioner
Facial cleanser
Moisturizer
Electronics
Smartphone and charger
Portable power bank
Travel adapter (Korea uses type C and F plugs)
Headphones
Documents
Passport
Visa (if required)
Travel insurance documents
Flight tickets
Hotel reservation confirmations
Korean phrasebook or translation app
Health And Safety
Basic first aid kit
Face masks
Hand sanitizer
Prescription medications
Miscellaneous
Reusable water bottle
Snacks
Seoul subway map
Small backpack or day bag
Travel Accessories
Travel pillow
Luggage locks
Packing cubes
Outdoor Gear
- Umbrella (compact and sturdy)
Entertainment
Book or e-reader
Journal or notebook
