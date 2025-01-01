Travel Packing Checklist for Seoul in October

Packing for a trip to Seoul in October? You're in for a treat! Known for its vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning autumn foliage, Seoul is the perfect destination for your fall getaway.

The key to a successful trip starts with packing smart. October in Seoul can bring a delightful mix of crisp air and sunshine, but it's wise to prepare for cooler temperatures as well. From layering your outfits to remembering those all-important travel essentials, we've got you covered with this ultimate packing checklist.

Things to Know about Traveling to Seoul in October

Languages : Korean is primarily spoken.

Currency : South Korean Won (KRW) is the currency.

Timezone : Korea Standard Time (KST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is widely available in cafes, subway stations, and public areas.

Weather in Seoul

Winter : Cold and dry, with temperatures ranging from -6 to 3°C (21 to 37°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, with temperatures between 10 to 20°C (50 to 68°F).

Summer : Hot and humid, with temperatures from 22 to 30°C (72 to 86°F).

Fall: Cool and crisp, temperatures range from 10 to 19°C (50 to 66°F).

Traveling to Seoul in October is a delightful experience as the city embraces the vibrant hues of autumn. The foliage transforms into a breathtaking palette of red, orange, and gold, offering a picturesque backdrop for exploring Seoul's many attractions. The weather is comfortably cool, ranging from 10°C to 20°C (50°F to 68°F), perfect for wandering through the city's historical sites and serene parks. Don't forget to pack layers to stay cozy during brisk evenings.

A visit to Seoul in October wouldn’t be complete without experiencing the Seoul Lantern Festival, where the Cheonggyecheon Stream illuminates with stunning lantern displays. It's an enchanting opportunity to immerse yourself in local traditions and take memorable photographs. Additionally, if you're a fan of Korean cuisine, you'll have the chance to savor seasonal delights like fresh persimmons and matsutake mushrooms, which are at their peak during this time.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Seoul in October

Clothing

Light jacket

Sweaters

Long-sleeve shirts

Jeans

Comfortable shoes for walking

Scarf

Raincoat or umbrella

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant

Face wash

Moisturizer (for dry autumn air)

Sunscreen

Electronics

Smartphone

Portable charger

Camera

Travel adapter (Type C and F plugs commonly used in Korea)

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Hotel reservations

Flight tickets

Copy of itinerary

Korean phrasebook or translation app

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Snacks

Travel guidebook

Map of Seoul or offline maps app

Travel Accessories

Luggage locks

Packing cubes

Neck pillow

Outdoor Gear

Daypack for city excursions

Sunglasses

Entertainment

Book or e-reader

Headphones

