Travel Packing Checklist for Seoul in December

Dreaming of a magical winter getaway to Seoul? December is one of the most enchanting times to visit South Korea's vibrant capital, with its twinkling holiday lights and the crisp air setting the perfect backdrop for both adventure and relaxation. Whether you're ready to glide across ice skating rinks, explore charming winter markets, or simply soak in the city's rich history and culture, planning what to pack is essential!

Having a comprehensive packing checklist for Seoul in December can help ensure you're prepared for every chilly day out and cozy evening in. From staying warm with the right layers to packing smart travel gear, we've got you covered.

Things to Know about Traveling to Seoul in December

  • Languages: Korean is primarily spoken.

  • Currency: South Korean Won (KRW) is the currency.

  • Timezone: Korean Standard Time (KST).

  • Internet: Free Wi-Fi is widely available in many cafes, public spaces, and public transportation areas.

Weather in Seoul

  • Winter: Cold with temperatures ranging from -10 to 5°C (14-41°F) and occasional snow.

  • Spring: Mild and pleasant with temperatures from 5-20°C (41-68°F).

  • Summer: Hot and humid with temperatures between 22-30°C (72-86°F) and frequent rain.

  • Fall: Cool and dry, ranging from 10-20°C (50-68°F).

Seoul in December is a magical blend of vibrant city life wrapped in a blanket of winter charm. With temperatures dropping as low as -5°C (23°F), travelers should prepare for chilly days and even chillier nights. Don’t let the cold deter you, though! Seoul’s streets light up with beautiful holiday decorations that add a festive cheer to your adventures.

Consider exploring the city's lively shopping hubs, like Myeongdong and Dongdaemun, where the seasonal sales and festive markets will keep your spirits high and your schedule packed. You might be surprised to find that many locals embrace the cold by delighting in steaming bowls of traditional Korean dishes such as kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) and hotteok (sweet pancakes).

Those setting out to discover Seoul should definitely check out some indoor attractions as well. The warmth of Lotte World, a themed indoor amusement park, provides a wonderful escape from the chill outdoors. Meanwhile, the National Museum of Korea and various art galleries offer a cozy and informative retreat into Korean culture and history, ensuring your Seoul experience will be both warm and memorable.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Seoul in December

Clothing

  • Warm winter coat

  • Sweaters

  • Thermal shirts

  • Thermal leggings

  • Jeans

  • Warm socks

  • Scarf

  • Gloves

  • Hat

  • Sturdy boots

Toiletries

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste

  • Shampoo and conditioner

  • Body wash

  • Deodorant

  • Lip balm

  • Moisturizer

  • Hand sanitizer

Electronics

  • Smartphone and charger

  • Power bank

  • Travel adapter (Korea uses type C and F plugs)

  • Camera and extra batteries

Documents

  • Passport

  • Visa (if required)

  • Flight tickets

  • Hotel reservation confirmations

  • Travel insurance

  • Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

  • Face masks

  • Hand sanitizer

  • First aid kit

  • Prescription medication

Miscellaneous

  • Umbrella

  • Snacks

  • Translation app

Travel Accessories

  • Luggage lock

  • Neck pillow

  • Travel wallet

  • Reusable water bottle

Outdoor Gear

  • Portable hand warmers

  • Snow boots

  • Rain jacket

Entertainment

  • Books or e-reader

  • Travel journal

  • Earphones

How to Use ClickUp to Plan Your Trip to Seoul in December

Planning a trip can be overwhelming, with so many details and moving parts to keep track of. Start by using a travel planner template to create a comprehensive checklist that covers everything from packing essentials to hotel reservations.

Organize your travel itinerary in a way that makes sense for you. Whether you're backpacking through Europe or heading for a sunny beach getaway, customizable views let you map out each day, from flights and car rentals to activities and dinner reservations. Use a calendar view to visualize your travel schedule and never miss an important reservation again. Set reminders for booking alerts or last-minute checks, ensuring that everything goes smoothly.

For those planning group trips, collaborative features are perfect. Share your itinerary with friends or family and assign tasks to make sure everyone is on the same page. Discuss plans and make adjustments in real-time, so no one is left out of the planning fun—after all, the journey is just as important as the destination.

