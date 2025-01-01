Travel Packing Checklist for Seoul in December

Dreaming of a magical winter getaway to Seoul? December is one of the most enchanting times to visit South Korea's vibrant capital, with its twinkling holiday lights and the crisp air setting the perfect backdrop for both adventure and relaxation. Whether you're ready to glide across ice skating rinks, explore charming winter markets, or simply soak in the city's rich history and culture, planning what to pack is essential!

Things to Know about Traveling to Seoul in December

Languages : Korean is primarily spoken.

Currency : South Korean Won (KRW) is the currency.

Timezone : Korean Standard Time (KST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is widely available in many cafes, public spaces, and public transportation areas.

Weather in Seoul

Winter : Cold with temperatures ranging from -10 to 5°C (14-41°F) and occasional snow.

Spring : Mild and pleasant with temperatures from 5-20°C (41-68°F).

Summer : Hot and humid with temperatures between 22-30°C (72-86°F) and frequent rain.

Fall: Cool and dry, ranging from 10-20°C (50-68°F).

Seoul in December is a magical blend of vibrant city life wrapped in a blanket of winter charm. With temperatures dropping as low as -5°C (23°F), travelers should prepare for chilly days and even chillier nights. Don’t let the cold deter you, though! Seoul’s streets light up with beautiful holiday decorations that add a festive cheer to your adventures.

Consider exploring the city's lively shopping hubs, like Myeongdong and Dongdaemun, where the seasonal sales and festive markets will keep your spirits high and your schedule packed. You might be surprised to find that many locals embrace the cold by delighting in steaming bowls of traditional Korean dishes such as kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) and hotteok (sweet pancakes).

Those setting out to discover Seoul should definitely check out some indoor attractions as well. The warmth of Lotte World, a themed indoor amusement park, provides a wonderful escape from the chill outdoors. Meanwhile, the National Museum of Korea and various art galleries offer a cozy and informative retreat into Korean culture and history, ensuring your Seoul experience will be both warm and memorable.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Seoul in December

Clothing

Warm winter coat

Sweaters

Thermal shirts

Thermal leggings

Jeans

Warm socks

Scarf

Gloves

Hat

Sturdy boots

Toiletries

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash

Deodorant

Lip balm

Moisturizer

Hand sanitizer

Electronics

Smartphone and charger

Power bank

Travel adapter (Korea uses type C and F plugs)

Camera and extra batteries

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Travel insurance

Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

First aid kit

Prescription medication

Miscellaneous

Umbrella

Snacks

Translation app

Travel Accessories

Luggage lock

Neck pillow

Travel wallet

Reusable water bottle

Outdoor Gear

Portable hand warmers

Snow boots

Rain jacket

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Travel journal

Earphones

How to Use ClickUp to Plan Your Trip to Seoul in December

