Travel Packing Checklist for Seoul in April

Springtime in Seoul is like stepping into a dreamscape, where cherry blossoms paint the city in vibrant hues and the mild, pleasant weather invites exploration. Planning a trip to this bustling metropolis in April is perfect for anyone seeking a blend of culture, cuisine, and natural beauty. But to truly enjoy everything Seoul has to offer, you’ll need a well-prepared packing checklist.

Whether you're wandering through the historic streets of Bukchon Hanok Village, indulging in mouthwatering Korean barbecue, or strolling by the Han River, this guide will ensure you’re equipped for every adventure. Get ready to pack smartly, travel lightly, and experience the best of Seoul in spring! With ClickUp’s organizational tools, creating and managing your packing list has never been easier—let’s dive in!

Things to Know about Traveling to Seoul in April

Languages : Korean is primarily spoken.

Currency : South Korean Won (KRW) is the currency.

Timezone : Korea Standard Time (KST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is widely available in cafes, public transportation, and public spaces.

Weather in Seoul

Winter : Cold and dry, with temperatures ranging from -10 to 5°C (14 to 41°F).

Spring : Mild and pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 20°C (41 to 68°F).

Summer : Hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 30°C (72 to 86°F) and frequent rainfall.

Fall: Cool and dry, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 22°C (50 to 72°F).

April in Seoul is a delightful time to visit, with cherry blossoms painting the city in soft shades of pink, making it an Instagrammer's paradise. The weather is typically mild, with temperatures ranging from 45°F to 65°F (7°C to 18°C), perfect for exploring the city's vibrant streets and historical landmarks. However, a light jacket or a cozy sweater is advisable for those cooler evenings.

Seoul's public transport system is efficient and straightforward, with plenty of signage in English, making it easy for travelers to navigate the city. Don't forget to grab a T-money card, the handy travel pass for buses and subways, which can also be used in taxis and even convenience stores. Did you know Seoul is also home to some of the world's fastest internet connections? This means you can effortlessly stay connected while discovering hidden gems.

For foodies, the city is an adventure in itself as appetizing street food stalls tantalize your taste buds with spicy tteokbokki, savory hotteok, and much more. Seoul’s dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity offers a captivating culture ready to be explored. Whether you're strolling through bustling markets or taking in the breathtaking views from Namsan Seoul Tower, April in Seoul promises an unforgettable experience.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Seoul in April

Clothing

Light jacket or windbreaker

Sweaters

Long-sleeve shirts

T-shirts

Jeans or pants

Comfortable walking shoes

Socks

Underwear

Pajamas

Toiletries

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Deodorant

Skincare products

Sunscreen

Hairbrush or comb

Electronics

Smartphone

Charger

Power bank

Travel adapter

Camera

Documents

Passport

Visa (if required)

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Itinerary

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Medications

First aid kit

Miscellaneous

Umbrella or raincoat

Guidebook or map

Korean phrasebook or translation app

Snacks

Travel Accessories

Travel pillow

Reusable water bottle

Luggage locks

Outdoor Gear

Sunglasses

Hat or cap

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Headphones

