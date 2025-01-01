Travel Packing Checklist for Saudi Arabia in Summer

Planning a summer getaway to Saudi Arabia? Imagine golden dunes, vibrant bazaars, and an incredible fusion of tradition and modernity. But before you hop on that plane, let's make sure you're fully prepared for the adventure of a lifetime!

Saudi summers are known for their soaring temperatures and unique cultural experiences, making a well-prepared packing list essential. In this guide, we'll equip you with all you need to know about packing smartly so you can enjoy everything from the bustling streets of Riyadh to the stunning beauty of the Red Sea.

Things to Know about Traveling to Saudi Arabia in Summer

Languages : Arabic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the currency.

Timezone : Arabian Standard Time (AST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi is available in many public spaces, cafes, and hotels.

Weather in Saudi Arabia

Winter : Mild temperatures ranging from 10-20°C (50-68°F) with occasional rain.

Spring : Warm temperatures between 20-30°C (68-86°F), with some regions experiencing sandstorms.

Summer : Very hot and dry, with temperatures often exceeding 40°C (104°F).

Fall: Warm to mild temperatures, ranging from 20-30°C (68-86°F).

Saudi Arabia is a fascinating blend of rich history and modern vibrancy, but it's also sweltering in the summer. With temperatures soaring into the triple digits (that's over 40°C), staying cool and comfortable becomes paramount. Luckily, the Kingdom is well-prepared with air-conditioned spaces almost everywhere you go.

Beyond the heat, travelers should embrace local customs, notably the cultural dress code. Modest attire is preferred, so think loose, flowing garments to stay chic and sweat-free. Did you know that Saudi Arabia's public holidays often mean lively markets and festivals? Perfect for soaking up the culture!

And here's an interesting tidbit—Saudi Arabia is opening up more to tourists and even offers night tours of some of its historical sites to beat the heat and learn about the country’s rich past. Whether it's exploring the Red Sea or marveling at ancient architecture under a starry sky, there's plenty to spice up your itinerary. Just be sure to pack wisely for those daytime adventures and enjoy some cool rest at night!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Saudi Arabia in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight long-sleeve shirts

Loose-fitting trousers

Modest swimwear

Wide-brimmed hat

Sunglasses

Comfortable sandals

Light scarf or shawl for women

Toiletries

Sunscreen with high SPF

Lip balm with SPF

Moisturizer

Deodorant

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shower gel

Electronics

Smartphone

Portable charger

Camera

Universal travel adapter

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Visa

Travel itinerary

Accommodation confirmations

Copies of important documents

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer

N95 or surgical face masks

Insect repellent

Prescription medications

Miscellaneous

Reusable water bottle

Guidebook or map

Pocket phrasebook or translation app

Snacks

Travel Accessories

Luggage with locks

Neck pillow for flights

Travel pouch for money and passport

Outdoor Gear

Daypack for excursions

Light jacket for air-conditioned areas

Entertainment

E-reader or books

Journal and pen

