Travel Packing Checklist for Rome in Summer

Planning a summer getaway to the enchanting city of Rome? You're in for a treat! As you embark on this journey to explore ancient ruins, savor delicious gelato, and indulge in delightful pasta, packing right is essential to ensure a stress-free experience.

From the perfect sun hats to comfy walking shoes, our ultimate packing checklist will cover everything you need to make the most of your Roman holiday. So, get ready to soak in the vibrant culture, breathtaking architecture, and warm Italian sun with a suitcase packed just right for an unforgettable trip.

Things to Know about Traveling to Rome in Summer

Languages : Italian is primarily spoken.

Currency : Euro (EUR) is the currency.

Timezone : Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many cafes, public libraries, and some public areas.

Weather in Rome

Winter : Mild with temperatures around 3-12°C (37-54°F) and occasional rain.

Spring : Mild and pleasant with temperatures from 10-20°C (50-68°F).

Summer : Hot and dry, ranging from 25-35°C (77-95°F).

Fall: Mild with temperatures between 10-20°C (50-68°F), with occasional rain.

Rome is a city that beats to its own rhythm, especially during the bustling summer months. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and historical wonders, there’s more to the Eternal City than meets the eye.

While many flock to the iconic Colosseum and Vatican City, don't miss out on lesser-known treasures tucked away in cobblestone streets. For instance, did you know Rome hosts cooling refuges like the Catacombs of San Callisto, where you can escape both the crowds and the sun?

Summer in Rome can be scorching, with temperatures often soaring above 90°F (32°C). It's crucial to stay hydrated and plan sightseeing in the early morning or late afternoon. Remember, many locals take their vacations in August, leading to a quieter city vibe, but that can also mean some shops and restaurants close for the holiday season. So, a little preparation goes a long way in ensuring a delightful Roman holiday.

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Rome in Summer

Clothing

Lightweight shirts

Shorts

Comfortable walking shoes

Sundresses

Sunhat

Sunglasses

Swimwear

Light cardigan or jacket for cooler evenings

Toiletries

Sunscreen

Lip balm with SPF

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Razor

Body wash

Moisturizer

Electronics

Smartphone

Camera

Travel adapter (Italy uses Type L plugs)

Portable charger

Earphones

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance information

Airline tickets

Hotel reservation confirmations

Emergency contact information

Photocopies of important documents

Health And Safety

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Basic first aid kit

Prescription medications

Insect repellent

Miscellaneous

Guidebook or travel app for Rome

Reusable water bottle

Snacks for travel

Notebook and pen

Travel Accessories

Comfortable day backpack

Packing cubes

Neck pillow for the flight

Luggage lock

Outdoor Gear

Compact umbrella

Rain poncho

Entertainment

Book or e-reader

Travel journal

Downloadable maps and language apps for offline use

