Travel Packing Checklist for Reykjavik in Winter

If you're planning a trip to Reykjavik this winter, you're in for an adventure filled with breathtaking landscapes, cozy candle-lit cafes, and hopefully a sighting of the enchanting Northern Lights. However, facing Iceland's brisk winter requires more than just excitement and wanderlust—packing smart is essential!

To ensure you're ready for whatever Mother Nature throws your way, we've compiled the ultimate packing checklist for Reykjavik in winter. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a chilly-weather newbie, this guide will help you pack efficiently and confidently so that your only worry is capturing the perfect photo of those magical lights dancing across the sky. Let's dive in and make sure your suitcase is as prepared as you are for this magical journey to the land of fire and ice.

Things to Know about Traveling to Reykjavik in Winter

Languages : Icelandic is primarily spoken.

Currency : Icelandic króna (ISK) is the currency.

Timezone : Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) without daylight saving time adjustments.

Internet: Free Wi-Fi widely available in cafes, restaurants, and public areas.

Weather in Reykjavik

Winter : Cold with temperatures ranging from -3 to 2°C (27-36°F) and frequent snow.

Spring : Chilly to mild, temperatures range from 0 to 10°C (32-50°F) with occasional rain.

Summer : Cool, average temperatures between 10-15°C (50-59°F) with long daylight hours.

Fall: Cool to cold, ranging from 0 to 8°C (32-46°F) with increasing rainfall.

First things first, Reykjavik is a winter wonderland like no other! With its charming streets dressed in snow, this capital city welcomes travelers with open arms—and frosty temperatures. Did you know that despite being so far north, Reykjavik's climate is relatively mild thanks to the Gulf Stream? But don’t be fooled; winter still means temperatures can drop to freezing, so dressing warmly is a must.

While you’re here, enjoy one of nature's greatest spectacles—the Northern Lights. Reykjavik's clear winter skies make it a prime location for spotting these awe-inspiring lights dancing across the horizon. Another fun fact: Reykjavik boasts some of the world's cleanest, freshest tap water, straight from Iceland's geothermal springs! Fill up your reusable water bottle and savor the natural refreshment.

Lastly, be prepared for short daylight hours in the winter months. The sun barely peeks over the horizon for 4-5 hours a day. This means you'll have extra time to marvel at Reykjavik's nightlife or cozy up in its many cafes. Pro tip: The locals embrace this cozy, twilight period with a concept known as 'Hygge.' It'll make you appreciate the beauty of staying warm indoors as much as exploring the city's icy streets!

Packing Checklist for a Trip to Reykjavik in Winter

Clothing

Thermal base layers

Waterproof winter jacket

Insulated gloves

Woolen hat

Scarf or neck warmer

Thermal socks

Warm sweaters

Waterproof pants

Comfortable and warm boots

Toiletries

Lip balm

Moisturizing lotion

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Razor and shaving cream

Electronics

Camera with extra memory cards

Smartphone and charger

Portable power bank

Travel adapter for Iceland

Headphones

Documents

Passport

Travel insurance documents

Flight tickets

Hotel reservation confirmation

Driver's license (if renting a car)

Health And Safety

First aid kit

Prescribed medications

Hand sanitizer

Face masks

Miscellaneous

Snacks for the flight

Guidebook or map of Reykjavik

Reusable water bottle

Travel Accessories

Luggage lock

Neck pillow for flight

Eye mask and ear plugs

Luggage tags

Outdoor Gear

Ice cleats for walking on ice

Backpack for day trips

Thermos for hot drinks

Entertainment

Books or e-reader

Downloaded podcasts or music

Notebook and pen for journaling

