Travel Packing Checklist for Reykjavik in Winter
If you're planning a trip to Reykjavik this winter, you're in for an adventure filled with breathtaking landscapes, cozy candle-lit cafes, and hopefully a sighting of the enchanting Northern Lights. However, facing Iceland's brisk winter requires more than just excitement and wanderlust—packing smart is essential!
To ensure you're ready for whatever Mother Nature throws your way, we've compiled the ultimate packing checklist for Reykjavik in winter. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a chilly-weather newbie, this guide will help you pack efficiently and confidently so that your only worry is capturing the perfect photo of those magical lights dancing across the sky. Let's dive in and make sure your suitcase is as prepared as you are for this magical journey to the land of fire and ice.
Things to Know about Traveling to Reykjavik in Winter
Languages: Icelandic is primarily spoken.
Currency: Icelandic króna (ISK) is the currency.
Timezone: Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) without daylight saving time adjustments.
Internet: Free Wi-Fi widely available in cafes, restaurants, and public areas.
Weather in Reykjavik
Winter: Cold with temperatures ranging from -3 to 2°C (27-36°F) and frequent snow.
Spring: Chilly to mild, temperatures range from 0 to 10°C (32-50°F) with occasional rain.
Summer: Cool, average temperatures between 10-15°C (50-59°F) with long daylight hours.
Fall: Cool to cold, ranging from 0 to 8°C (32-46°F) with increasing rainfall.
First things first, Reykjavik is a winter wonderland like no other! With its charming streets dressed in snow, this capital city welcomes travelers with open arms—and frosty temperatures. Did you know that despite being so far north, Reykjavik's climate is relatively mild thanks to the Gulf Stream? But don’t be fooled; winter still means temperatures can drop to freezing, so dressing warmly is a must.
While you’re here, enjoy one of nature's greatest spectacles—the Northern Lights. Reykjavik's clear winter skies make it a prime location for spotting these awe-inspiring lights dancing across the horizon. Another fun fact: Reykjavik boasts some of the world's cleanest, freshest tap water, straight from Iceland's geothermal springs! Fill up your reusable water bottle and savor the natural refreshment.
Lastly, be prepared for short daylight hours in the winter months. The sun barely peeks over the horizon for 4-5 hours a day. This means you'll have extra time to marvel at Reykjavik's nightlife or cozy up in its many cafes. Pro tip: The locals embrace this cozy, twilight period with a concept known as 'Hygge.' It'll make you appreciate the beauty of staying warm indoors as much as exploring the city's icy streets!
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Reykjavik in Winter
Clothing
Thermal base layers
Waterproof winter jacket
Insulated gloves
Woolen hat
Scarf or neck warmer
Thermal socks
Warm sweaters
Waterproof pants
Comfortable and warm boots
Toiletries
Lip balm
Moisturizing lotion
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Deodorant
Shampoo and conditioner
Razor and shaving cream
Electronics
Camera with extra memory cards
Smartphone and charger
Portable power bank
Travel adapter for Iceland
Headphones
Documents
Passport
Travel insurance documents
Flight tickets
Hotel reservation confirmation
Driver's license (if renting a car)
Health And Safety
First aid kit
Prescribed medications
Hand sanitizer
Face masks
Miscellaneous
Snacks for the flight
Guidebook or map of Reykjavik
Reusable water bottle
Travel Accessories
Luggage lock
Neck pillow for flight
Eye mask and ear plugs
Luggage tags
Outdoor Gear
Ice cleats for walking on ice
Backpack for day trips
Thermos for hot drinks
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Downloaded podcasts or music
Notebook and pen for journaling
