Travel Packing Checklist for Ravenna, Italy in Summer

Things to Know about Traveling to Ravenna, Italy in Summer
Languages: Italian is primarily spoken.
Currency: Euro (EUR) is the currency.
Timezone: Central European Time (CET) or Central European Summer Time (CEST).
Internet: Free Wi-Fi available in many public areas, including cafes and libraries.
Weather in Ravenna, Italy
Winter: Cold with temperatures around 0-9°C (32-48°F) and occasional snowfall.
Spring: Mild climate with temperatures ranging from 10-20°C (50-68°F) and some rainfall.
Summer: Warm and humid, with temperatures between 25-30°C (77-86°F).
Fall: Mild and rainy, temperatures from 10-18°C (50-64°F).
Ravenna, Italy, is a hidden gem nestled near the Adriatic coastline. Known for its stunning Byzantine mosaics, the city offers an enchanting journey through history and art. Travelers flock to sites like the Basilica di San Vitale and the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, where dazzling mosaics cover nearly every surface.
Summer in Ravenna boasts pleasant temperatures, averaging around 80°F (27°C), making it a perfect time to explore the city on foot. Don’t let the sun distract you from local events like the Ravenna Festival, an impressive blend of music, theatre, and dance performances happening in historic venues spread across the city. Plus, Ravenna's proximity to the sandy beaches of the Adriatic Sea means quick and easy access for sunseekers.
One intriguing fact is that Ravenna once served as the capital of the Western Roman Empire. This rich historical backdrop adds to the city’s unique charm. Plus, you might be lucky enough to catch some lesser-known treasures, like the Classense Library, a haven for book lovers with over 800,000 volumes. Remember to enjoy the local Romagna cuisine, like piadina and squacquerone cheese, for a true taste of the region’s culinary delights!
Packing Checklist for a Trip to Ravenna, Italy in Summer
Clothing
Lightweight shirts
Shorts
Sundresses
Swimwear
Sun hat
Sandals
Comfortable walking shoes
Light jacket or sweater for cooler evenings
Toiletries
Sunscreen
After-sun lotion
Deodorant
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Shampoo and conditioner
Body wash
Hairbrush or comb
Electronics
Phone and charger
Camera with extra batteries
Portable power bank
Travel adaptor (Italy uses Type C and F plugs)
Documents
Passport
Travel insurance details
Flight tickets
Hotel reservation confirmations
Local guidebook or maps
Copies of important documents
Health And Safety
First aid kit
Face masks
Hand sanitizer
Personal medications
Miscellaneous
Reusable water bottle
Snacks
Umbrella
Notebook and pen
Travel Accessories
Day backpack
Sunglasses
Travel pillow
Luggage locks
Outdoor Gear
Waterproof jacket (in case of unexpected rain)
Beach towel
Lightweight hiking shoes (if planning to explore hiking trails)
Entertainment
Books or e-reader
Travel journal
Guidebook on Ravenna’s mosaics and history
